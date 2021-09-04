The $500k lawsuit against late Billy Brown was fought back by his family

The stars of Alaskan Bush Peoples in the wake of the death of patriarch Billy Brown, we are currently dealing with a serious legal issue. According to the Sun, a lawsuit was filed against Brown’s estate, for $500,000. The lawsuit was rebuffed by Billy’s family and Ami Brown, his widow.

alaskan bush people

Robert Maughon, an American doctor based in Tennessee sued Brown’s estate over an alleged breach. Maughon claimed he had signed an agreement with Brown in 2009 and that he invested $20,000. Maughon claimed that Brown had agreed to pay him 10% of the income from Alaska Wilderness Family Productions. This included books written by the reality television personality. Maughon stated in court papers that he was suing Brown. “Billy Bryan Brown failed to pay to Plaintiff Robert Micky Maughon the monies called for in the Ten Year contract.”

Brown’s lawyers reacted strongly to the lawsuit. According to reports, the attorney representing Brown’s estate wants the lawsuit dismissed because there is no evidence of a violation. “lack of subject matter jurisdiction.”The lawyer also explained how they feel that the State should handle this lawsuit in writing. “Plaintiff asks this Court to exercise jurisdiction over the property of Brown’s estate, but this property is under the jurisdiction of the state probate court. In the Complaint, Plaintiff asks this Court to exercise jurisdiction over the res that is currently under the jurisdiction of the state probate court and was long before Plaintiff filed the Complaint.”Ami Brown is the personal representative for the estate at the moment.

Maughon replied to Brown’s lawyers and stated that he did not believe there were grounds to dismiss the case. He responded, “I respectfully request that the Court not dismiss the case on the basis of lack of prosecution insofar as the Plaintiff is apt to continue his pursuit of this case.”As Alaskan Bush PeopleFans know that this legal matter is months after Brown’s passing. Brown, 68, died in February. He died reportedly from a seizure. Bear, his son, shared the sad news via social media.

“We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved patriarch Billy Brown passed away last night after suffering from a seizure,”Bear wrote. “He was our best friend – a wonderful and loving dad, granddad, and husband and he will be dearly missed. He lived his life on his terms, off the grid, and off the land and taught us to live like that as well.”