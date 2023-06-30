The family is stuck in Turkey after a stupid mistake by mum, who has issued an urgent travel warning following her son’s tragic accident

After her son’s horrific accident, a MUM issued a travel alert after the entire family was stranded abroad because of ONE stupid mistake.

Steph from Hattersley, Tameside is at her son’s hospital bedside. He fell through a window in a Turkish hotel after being on holiday.

2 Liam Staniforth Burke has been admitted to hospital in Turkey following a fall through a window. Credit: MEN Media

2 He urges holidaymakers to ensure they have travel insurance. Credit: MEN Media

Liam Staniforth Burke, a 15-year old boy and his family remain stuck in Antalya despite the fact that he had already been through one surgery.

A crucial error has forced his family to launch an urgent fundraising campaign to cover Liam’s 2nd operation and return flight home.

Mum reveals that teen does not have travel insurance and stresses importance to get covered before holiday season.

You can also find out more about the She Manchester Evening News: “Make sure they take that travel insurance out. It is clear that he needs assistance so I can bring my son home.

Liam, who attended Alder Community High School in the village of Gee Cross, Greater Manchester, flew to Turkey with family friends on Sunday night.

When the incident happened, he was staying in the Belpoint Beach Hotel Spa Antalya.

Liam was injured by severe wounds to his throat, hands, abdomen, and hips after he fell through the door of his balcony.

This 15-year-old boy received urgent treatment at Akdenis hospital.

Steph was not with Liam when he had his horrific accident, but flew to see him on Wednesday.

Manchester Evening News reported that the distraught mother said: “He’s lost a lot blood and has a large cut from his ear up to his shoulder.”

They did stitches up his wound, but tests have been done since. His mouth is not moving on the right side. He needs another surgery before that.

Liam can’t talk, eat or drink and will have a large scar.

The earliest possible time for Thursday is the morning of Thursday. GoFundMe Page that had been set up to get Liam home had surpassed its £5,000 target by £200 but has led the mum to urge anyone that’s going abroad to make sure they have travel insurance.

Martin Lewis has issued an urgent warning about travel insurance over a simple error that could cost you tens of thousands.

The consumer expert said: “If you have booked your holiday, you need to have your travel insurance ASAB – as soon as you book.”

You need to do this because your travel insurance will mostly cover costs and eventualities from before you go away which might stop the trip from happening.

An expert in the field of travel revealed nine items that are not covered by your insurance.