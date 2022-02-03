The Extreme Lengths Lily James And Sebastian Stan Went To For Pam And Tommy

Setting out with the goal to play Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee as “authentically” as they could, Lily James and Sebastian Stan approached the roles with a method flair. During a February 1 interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” it was revealed the two “never really saw each other outside of character,” with James even committing to Anderson’s American accent off set. “I think we were both just terrified to play these characters,” Stan explained about the intensity of the project.

But wait — the actors took things even further. Stan continued, “I know we both did this — we would actually scream into pillows in between the scenes because I was trying to get my voice raspy to sound like him, and you [James] were doing that too. So I was like, ‘You’re screaming into a pillow as well?!'” James added with a laugh, “I think everyone thought we were literally losing our minds in our trailers!” When the two weren’t on set, Stan would walk around with Lee’s iconic tattoos, and James was left with bleached eyebrows, “looking like a freak.”

To complete the “freakish” look, Stan shared with ET Online that his daily makeup took two hours, and three for James to transform. “It’s really wild, with Lily, because the first time I saw her as herself was actually at the end of the shoot five months later.” Talk about commitment!