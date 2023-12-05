The Equalizer 4 Release Date, Spoilers, Trailer, Where To Watch & More

As fans of “The Equalizer” anxiously awaited news about the show’s return, the Season 3 finale left them on the edge of their seats with a cliffhanger involving Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) and her colleagues in a perilous situation. Now, with the resolution of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the path is cleared for the show’s return. Here’s what we know about “The Equalizer” Season 4, including its premiere date, potential storyline, and cast details.

The Equalizer 4 Release Date

After the delays caused by the writers and actors strikes, CBS has officially announced the return date for “The Equalizer” Season 4. Fans can rejoice as the series is set to premiere on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 8/7c on CBS. The show will follow “60 Minutes” and precede the new series “Tracker,” starring Justin Hartley.

What to Expect in The Equalizer 4?

While specific details about the storyline for Season 4 are yet to be unveiled, it’s safe to assume that the season will pick up from the intense finale of Season 3. Robyn McCall, played by Queen Latifah, is facing a dire situation as she and her colleague Fisk (Donal Logue) are held captive by their former colleague, Michelle. The finale left viewers on the edge as a room soaked in kerosene was set ablaze, putting the lives of Robyn’s loved ones in jeopardy. The resolution of this intense cliffhanger is poised to be a focal point in the upcoming season.

The Equalizer 4 Cast: Familiar Faces and Potential Surprises

While no official announcements have been made about the cast for Season 4, it’s reasonable to expect the return of the main cast. Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, Tory Kittles as Marcus Dante, Adam Goldberg as Harry Keshegian, Liza Lapira as Melody “Mel” Bayani, Laya DeLeon Hayes as Delilah, and Lorraine Toussaint as Viola “Aunt Vi” Marsette are likely to continue their roles. Donal Logue as Colton Fisk also adds to the ensemble. The Season 3 finale did not witness any major character deaths, providing a foundation for the return of the familiar faces.

Where to Catch The Equalizer?

For those eager to catch up on the series or relive the suspenseful moments, all seasons of “The Equalizer” are available for streaming on Paramount+ with a subscription. Additionally, the series can be purchased on Prime Video and Apple TV.

As “The Equalizer” Season 4 approaches, fans can anticipate an intense and gripping continuation of the story, with the flames of uncertainty set to be extinguished or intensified. Stay tuned for updates and prepare for a thrilling return to the world of justice, action, and the indomitable Robyn McCall.