The Emotional Return of Dick Vitale to ESPN After Cancer Diagnosis was Awesome, Baby (Video).

Dick Vitale, legendary college hoops basketball sportscaster, was back on Tuesday at the ESPN broadcast table, and it was great.

Vitale was extremely emotional at the moment. If you don’t feel the same, talk to your doctor.

“I didn’t wanna cry. I can’t believe I’m sitting here,”Vitale spoke through tears. “This is really a big thrill for me. I want to thank all you people. There have been so many great messages. ESPN, Jimmy Pitaro, all of my buddies at ESPN. I want to thank, surely, my family and all the fans.”

Vitale was first diagnosed with melanoma in August 2013. A few months later, doctors found lymphoma.

“I never dreamt at 82 that I would be at court side again,”He continued. “But to be here today– I’m sorry, I hope I don’t cause a problem out there, but I’m just a little emotional.”

“Don’t apologize for anything,” his play-by-play partner Dave O’Bryan — and all of us watching — said.

“The game is the big thing,”Vitale said. “So let’s get this game going and talk a little basketball.”

Honestly, Dickie, no it’s not. You’re the big thing today — and do not apologize for that ever again.

Watch the video of Vitale’s sweet return at the bottom of this story, and then play it for your family on Thanksgiving.

Since it’s what Vitale would want, we’ll talk a little basketball here as well.

The Good Sam Empire Classic WasAlthough it was a big game, it wasn’t very competitive. Vitale arrived just in the right time to call No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 2 UCLA. The Bulldogs defeated the Bruins by 20 points, 83-63. This blowout was already halftime. The Zags had no doubt that this was the final one.

In other words, it was nothing like April’s instant-classic Final Four game between the same two teams, which was decided by Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs’ buzzer-beater in overtime.