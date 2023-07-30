The eerie alien video ‘Skinny Bob,’ is hailed as the ‘best evidence of life on other planets’

A video of an alien called ‘Skinny Bob’ has resurfaced following the UFO hearing this week and the well-known conspiracy is circling once again.

A number of witnesses gave testimony at a US Congress hearing on the claims that the US government hides its knowledge about UFOs.

‘Skinny Bob’ conspiracy

The video was posted on YouTube in May 2011 by a user called Ivan 0135 and contains footage of an alleged alien who is called ‘Skinny Bob’.

The clip is said to have been leaked by the KGB (the main Soviet security agency between 1954 and 1991).

The video has been rumored to be faked or used as a promotional tool for TV shows or movies.

Resurfaced video on the internet

A humanoid with a large skull is seen blinking and moving in the video. Camera pans the creature up, showing it wearing a full-body suit and large dark eye.

Grey Aliens are also called Zeta Reticulans and Roswell Greys. They’re often described as aliens in encounters. The aliens are small, with smooth, grey skin and large, black, hairless eyes.

A description at the start of the video claims it contains real material recorded between 1942 and 1969 and the creature’s height is being measured using a piece of medical equipment called a stadiometer in the final clip.

People are convinced it’s real

The video is one of the internet’s many alien conspiracies, but a lot of people are convinced it’s real.

One person commented on the original clip: “I do not know the origin of this video but it has been fascinating me for years… I find it very very credible and I really hope it’s real.”

“The entity’s body language is incredible and even if it’s not authentic, I am firmly convinced that somewhere out there a similar or identical type of being indeed exists,” they continued.

“10 years after and this is the BEST TRUE evidence for me until now. Hope to see these beings while I am still alive,” another said.

A third person added: “What’s interesting is the medical device it’s being measured with is a stadiometer. What would make someone include a stadiometer in their report? It’s a device not commonly found or used. I would have to say this is looking more and more like the real deal!”

“Out of all the alien film footage I’ve seen, this is the only one that feels like someone is looking back, Also one of the few that has real eyelids. Not only does he blink but notice around the eye and forehead, all the correct small muscles move in conjunction with the eyelid movement,” someone else commented.