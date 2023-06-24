The editor of Across The Spider Verse confirms that there are several versions in the theaters

What are the differences between the alternate versions “Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse?” So far, there’s not much to be found. The fan tweet that Andy Leviton responded to compared two versions of the same scene — an early exchange between Miguel (Oscar Isaac) and his AI assistant Lyla (Greta Lee) during the battle against the Vulture (Jorma Taccone). Miguel realizes that he has a lot of work to do and asks Lyla if she can call some reinforcements.

The dialogue in both versions is identical, however, Lyla’s animation has been slightly changed. She takes a picture with Miguel in one cut after making him admit that he is struggling. She does a quick squat in the second photo and accuses him.

The difference is so small that it’s hard to tell the differences between the two versions. “Across the Spider-Verse”, with its rich visuals and diverse animation, could easily hide these small differences. Leviton said in his tweet, “I wondered when people would start to notice,” suggesting that this could just be the beginning.

It could be as simple as an Easter egg or to show multiple versions of the movie that weren’t animated. They’ll give viewers a lot to look out for and will be very interesting to see what happens when the home release is made.