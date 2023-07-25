The Dragon Prince season 6 and 7 are already in development at Netflix

It’s excellent news for fans of The Dragon Prince franchise, the popular Netflix animated series has already been renewed for seasons 7 and 8.

After a stealthy season 5 launch several days earlier than was initially intended, fans of The Dragon Prince can rest easy knowing that Callum’s adventure will continue with season 6.

The Dragon Prince season 6 is already in development

The Dragon Prince season 6 was confirmed to be in early development all the way back in July 2020 when during a Comic-Con livestream, co-creator Aaron Ehasz revealed that Netflix has “picked up the entire saga.”

In what was obviously a surprise announcement for the rest of the cast, the reactions from the team went viral in the global community as Ehasz explained:

“We feel amazingly grateful to the fans and the community who have been so passionate and honestly after season 3, the swell of passion and love around this show, the amount of art and talk online, and people politely telling Netflix how much they wanted this story to continue, it was so inspiring, and it worked. We wanted the saga, and they are giving us the saga.”

“It’s been a long time coming, I think everyone here put their hearts into this show and everyone’s been waiting and hoping for the chance to complete the saga,” he added.

Unfortunately, a targeted release date remains TBA and with season 5 of the hit animated series only recently dropping on Netflix, it may be some time before we hear news or see the first teasers for season 6.

That being said, based on the production cycle from the previous installments, fans can expect The Dragon Prince season 6 to premiere in Q1 or Q2 2024.

Callum’s adventure will continue into a seventh season

More good news is that The Dragon Prince will continue into a seventh season; however, fans should note that season 7 will be the last chapter of the series. That gives fans plenty of time to come to terms with the series ending, which the showrunners have already teased to be much darker than previous installments.

Ehasz revealed to CBR that “We feel the story is going darker, but you have to imagine an arc that is going from [Season] 4 through 7. Part of it that I think is hard to view from this point is that Season 4 had to have its own complete story, but it also had to be the act one for the bigger arc.”

“What act ones have to do is try to reestablish the world and reset the stage, where the characters are, and what their emotional bases are. I think in terms of things unfolding and the pace in which they unfold, that speeds up as you get further into the arc.”

Interestingly, there is a strong possibility that The Dragon Prince will continue after season 7 with some type of prequel, sequel or spin-off title. Ehasz and co-creator Justin Richmond previously shared how “We have a big story in our brains” and that “The world of Xadia will love no matter what.”

A prequel series is arguably the most likely outcome considering that an official novel has already been published that explored the Xadia timeline before the events seen in season 1; however, there is also the chance that the upcoming video game adaptation could spearhead The Dragon Prince’s next project.

The Wonderstorm team have teased that the video game (release TBA) will include both existing and new characters from the TV series, as well as being canonical to the Netflix show – meaning that the game could introduce our next protagonist, or at least the new villain after Aaravos.

