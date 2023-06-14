The departure of Lee Chaeyeon Haein from the series is explored

Fans were shocked to learn that Lee Chaeyeon, Haein and other K-pop artists had left Queendom Puzzle after just one day. Let’s take a closer look at why Chaeyeon or Haein may have quit the show.

Lee Chayeon shared her experience of reality TV shows in a preview for Queendom Puzzle. The singer participated on several Mnet programs, such as Street Woman Fighter, Produce 48 and others.

The 23-year-old former IZ*ONE member talked about her changed views towards reality shows as she gains more experience.

Lee Chaeyeon and Haein’s departure from Queendom Puzzle explored

Lee Chaeyeon and Haein’s participation in Queendom Puzzle made buzz even before the show’s premiere as fans were excited to see two of the most popular K-pop soloists showing a different version of themselves on the show.

Reports stated only a few hours after filming that Chaeyeon, Haein and the rest of their cast had left. An official of Mnet revealed the reason for the two stars’ quitting stating, “Lee Chae Yeon and Haein have stepped down from the upcoming variety program ‘Queendom Puzzle’ for personal reasons.”

Chaeyeon and Haein’s departure from the show is met with a lot of fan reaction

K-pop fans were shattered to know that both Laboum’s Haein and Chaeyeon have left the show after appearing for the preview episode. Gushing on the departure of one of the most popular candidates, a fan said on Twitter: “Chaeyeon, It’s okay if you’re not on Queendom Puzzle. It’s too much stress.”

Another fan talked about the possibilities of Chaeyeon’s interaction with former labelmate Riina on the show saying, “the only thing I’m sad about with Chaeyeon leaving the Queendom puzzle is the interactions. Like damn, I missed her and Riina together.”

Another angry Haein fan shared: “The process of the Queendom puzzle sounds like actual hell… I’m glad Chaeyeon & Haein got out of there.”

Be it the infamous allegations of Mnet’s ‘evil editing,’ or personal reasons, it is clear that fans would have enjoyed more screentime of Chaeyeon and Haein on the show.

Episode guide for Queendom Puzzle

Queendom Puzzle is scheduled to air every Tuesday on Mnet at 10:00 pm KST/9:00 am ET. Mnet Kpop’s YouTube channel offers all the highlights to international viewers.

