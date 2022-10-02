The Daily Show Might Already Have a Candidate in Mind to Replace Trevor Noah

After 7 years The Daily Show, T Revor Noah announced that he would be retiring as host and departing the program. Noah replaced Jon Stewart, who hosted the program for 16 years. This leaves the host’s chair open for someone new, and apparently Comedy Central might already have a candidate in mind.

Noah was promoted as host After being a correspondent The Daily Show. According to TMZ This could be a repeat of the past. Sources told the site that current correspondent Roy Wood Jr. is in the running to take over Noah’s seat.

Wood joined The Daily Show2015. This was the year that Stewart’s successor, Noah, took over. Over the last 7 years, fans have grown to love him and he’s one of the show’s leading correspondents. According to the article, Comedy Central executives consider Wood a “serious” character. “natural fit”Host. This would follow Noah’s example of choosing a host from among the current correspondents, rather than hiring someone.

The article also explained that Wood’s contract is set for renewal soon. Wood is also a popular stand-up comedian and has been seen in films like “Confess, Fletch.”

The article also mentions that Wood was informed by his sources that network executives wanted to meet with them about contract renewal. However, the process of finding Noah’s successor is just getting started and no decisions have been made. The article also mentioned the possibility of choosing a woman to take over Noah’s position.

If the show were to promote a current correspondent they would be choosing from comedians like Wood, Desi Lydic, Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta and Dulcé Sloan. Any of these correspondents, no matter how old, would make a great host. The Daily Show’s History of talk show hosts and correspondents.

John Oliver and Stephen Colbert are two of the most famous examples.

Colbert hosted The Colbert Report Enjoy Comedy Central for a while following your departure The Daily Show. He was then dubbed David Letterman’s successor, and moved over to CBS to host The Late ShowHe has been there for nearly 8 years. He’s also maintained a great relationship with his former boss, as Jon Stewart show’s up on Colbert’s show From time to time.

Meanwhile, John Oliver left The Daily ShowTo start Last Week Tonight With John Oliver HBO. The show has been a hit since its inception in 2014. Last Week TonightThis has made it wildly popular. It also dominates the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category at Emmys, which has its name on the Emmys website. 2022 Emmy list of winners .

Noah’s announcement adds to the list of hosts leaving late-night this year. James Cordon announced that he would be retiring The Late, Late Show After 8 years. To top it all, Daily ShowAlum Samantha Bee’s show Full Frontal Cancelled after seven seasons. With all this change, it’s safe to say the late-night landscape will look very different soon.