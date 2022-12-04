The Daily Horoscope for December 4, 2022

M. Davis McAfee writes Madame Miranda posts. They are based on M. Davis McAfee’s explanations for each star sign and on positionings of celestial bodies as mapped by Theplanetstoday.com. Our horoscopes can be used for entertainment only. We appreciate the opportunity to reflect on our lives through astrology.

A waxing gibbous Moon will join Eris retrograde on Sunday, the 4th of December, to control our rebellious natures. Aries, already a fiery sign, will heat up when combined with the emotion and resistance of Eris, the Moon and Eris retrograde. The tension is only amplified by the standoff between Venus-Mercury, Mars and Venus.

Where will your sign be placed in today’s celestial mix

Don’t let this temporary setback convince you that it will last forever, Aries. Hyperbolizing your situation won’t create any productive solutions; it will only push you further into a warped reality that doesn’t actually reflect your surroundings.

Is it really you stuck in a dispute or do you both fail to hear what the other is saying? It is possible to resolve this impasse. But you won’t know if you refuse the notion of compromise altogether.

You’re not always going to feel your best, Gemini. Everyone has bad and good days. It isn’t your job to suppress your negative emotions. Your job is to convey your feelings in a clear and meaningful way.

Just because something is familiar doesn’t necessarily mean it’s positive. Actively rebelling against your worst habits and behavior is the best thing. It’s good thing. It’s the only way to kickstart your personal growth.

You’ve been so hyper-focused on small parts of things that once made you happy that they’re starting to shapeshift. Stars encourage you to change your outlook and recall why these things were so enjoyable in the first instance.

This problem can be solved, despite what your fears and insecurity may tell you. You can look at this problem from a pragmatic perspective, devoid of emotions or bias. Virgo! The answer is in your face.

Sometimes the most dramatic changes occur right in our back yard, as tiny shifts that are almost unnoticeable. Just because it might look like nothing is happening doesn’t mean that it’s true. Scorpio, trust yourself and your process. Soon, the rewards will be yours.

Our preferred timelines are rarely followed by the universe, Sag. That doesn’t mean you’re a failure when things inevitably go sideways; it’s just a part of life. You can learn to accept the challenges as they come.

Don’t try to force motivation that isn’t there, Cap. Your body is trying to tell you that it needs rest, and you’d be wise to listen to it. Soon enough, you will have time to take action. For now, however, it is best to take your time.

Growth can be difficult when new perspectives point out flaws in the past. Be strong and persevere through discomfort. Keep your eyes focused on the positive side. Better days lie ahead, Aquarius.

Avoid letting honeymoon phase perceptions cloud your reality. Your ability to dedicate yourself to another person, idea or cause you to feel fulfilled at times can be admirable. However, it is important to not let this lead you wrong. Focus on what is important.

