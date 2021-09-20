The Crown’s Josh O’Connor Is an “Absolute Wreck” After Emmy Win

All hail the prince for his very special prize.

All eyes were on the Outstanding Leading Actor in Drama Series category during the 2021 Emmys, which took place on Sunday, September 19.

Sterling K. Brown, Jonathan Majors, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Porter and Matthew Rhys were all nominated in the tight race. But after much anticipation, presenter Catherine Zeta-Jones revealed Josh O’Connor was the winner thanks to his performance as Prince Charles in The Crown.

“I’m an absolute wreck,” he shared the moment while accepting his London prize. “Thank you so much for this.”

“Making The Crown has been the most rewarding two years of my life,” Josh continued. “The cast and crew, our producers and our brilliant directors who all made this show such a pleasure to be a part of, thank you.”

Josh also gave a special shoutout to Emma Corrin who plays Princess Diana in the Netflix series. He shared the following: “You are a force of nature. I love you very much.”