The Craziest Moments On The Masked Singer

In Season 5 of “The Masked Singer,” the audience was surprised when Nick Cannon didn’t initially host the show. In his place was actor and TV host Niecy Nash, who sent him well wishes and hoped for his return (via Gold Derby). In February 2021, Variety reported that Cannon had tested positive for COVID-19 and would be in quarantine.

Nash as host wasn’t the only new thing this season, as the show added “Wild Card” contestants to the competition. In week 5, the Wild Card was Bulldog, wearing a gold tracksuit with black accents. Bulldog had all the right moves when he sang “Candy Girl” by New Edition, but the panelists seemed to have no clue who it was. Ken Jeong guessed Chris Tucker, while Jenny McCarthy initially thought Eddie Murphy but then threw out Chris Rock’s name. Then, in a shocking twist, Nash announced she would pick the contestant to get unmasked and announced Bulldog, who dramatically fell to his knees.

Cannon sported a huge grin when he unveiled himself, and the judges appeared shocked and delighted. As McCarthy shouted, “Welcome back, Nick,” Cannon called, “Guys, I love you!” He also took a moment to give props to Nash for doing an awesome job stepping in, even kneeling before her and calling her “queen.” Cannon said he gained more respect for the contestants after his experience, adding, “I never thought I would be nervous. Like, my heart was beating fast.”