The complete list of 2022 People’s Choice Awards – the Complete Winners

The most star-studded event in Hollywood is here, as tonight’s “People’s Choice Awards” The program features celebrities such as Amy Poehler, Billy Porter, and Laverne Cx and highlights our top contributions to pop culture.

Besides honoring previously announced recipients Shania Twain — who will also take the stage at the ceremony — Lizzo and Ryan Reynolds, the awards will also reveal the beloved picks for categories from best drama movie to best binge-worthy TV show.

For the full list, please read on. “People’s Choice Awards” winners:

The Movie of 2022

Bullet Train

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – WINNER

Elvis

Jurassic World Dominion

Nope

Batman

Thor: Love and Thunder

Maverick is the Top Gun

The Comedy Movie of the Year 2022

Fire Island

Hustle

Hocus Pocus 2.

Get married to me

Senior Year

The Adam Project WINNER

The Lost City

Paradise Tickets

The Action Movie of the 2022

Black Adam

Bullet Train

Doctor Strange, in the Multiverse of Madness

Jurassic World Dominion

Batman

The woman is the King

Thor: Love and Thunder

Top Gun: Maverick – WINNER

Drama Movie of 2022

Nope

Death on the Nile

Don’t Worry Darling – WINNER

Elvis

Halloween ends

The Luckiest Woman Alive

Scream

The Crawdads sing Wherever the Crawdads Are

The Male Film Star of 2022

Brad Pitt Bullet Train

Chris Hemsworth Thor: Love and Thunder – WINNER

Chris Pratt Jurassic World Dominion

Daniel Kaluuya, Nope

Dwayne John Black Adam

Miles Teller, Maverick is the Top Gun

Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project

Tom Cruise, Maverick is the Top Gun

The female movie star of 2022

Elizabeth Olsen Doctor Strange, in the Multiverse of Madness – WINNER

Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile

Jennifer Garner The Adam Project

Jennifer Lopez Get married to me

Joey King Bullet Train

Keke Palmer, Nope

Queen Latifah Hustle

Viola Davis The woman is the King

Drama Movie Star 2022

Austin Butler Elvis – WINNER

Daniel Kaluuya, Nope

Florence Pugh Don’t Worry Darling

Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile

Harry Styles Don’t Worry Darling

Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween ends

Keke Palmer, Nope

Mila Kunis, The Luckiest Woman Alive

Comedy Movie Star in 2022

Adam Sandler Hustle – WINNER

Channing Tatum The Lost City

Jennifer Garner The Adam Project

Jennifer Lopez Get married to me

Julia Roberts Paradise Tickets

Queen Latifah Hustle

Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project

Sandra Bullock, The Lost City

Action Movie Star of 2022

Chris Hemsworth Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Pratt Jurassic World Dominion

Dwayne John Black Adam

Elizabeth Olsen Doctor Strange, in the Multiverse of Madness – WINNER

Joey King Bullet Train

Tom Cruise, Maverick is the Top Gun

Viola Davis The woman is the King

Zöe Kravitz, Batman

The Show of 2022

Abbott Elementary

Saul is better

Grey’s Anatomy

House of the Dragon

Obi Wan Kenobi

Saturday Night Live

Stranger Things – WINNER

This is Us

The Drama Show in 2022

Saul is better

Cobra Kai

Euphoria

Grey’s Anatomy – WINNER

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Ozark

The Walking Dead

This is Us

The Comedy Show of 2022

Abbott Elementary

Black-ish

Only Murderers in the Building

Never Have I Ever – WINNER

Saturday Night Live

The House of the Woman Across from the Girl at the Window

Young Rock

Young Sheldon

The Reality Show 2022

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The Kardashians – WINNER

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Selling Sunset

The Competition Show 2022

America’s Got Talent

American Idol

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Bachelorette

The Mask Singer

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

The Voice – WINNER

The 2022 Male Television Star

Dwayne John Young Rock

Ewan McGregor, Obi Wan Kenobi

Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Jason Bateman Ozark

Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things – WINNER

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Oscar IsaacMoon Knight

Sterling K. Brown This is Us

A Female Television Star in 2022

Millie Bobby Brown Stranger Things

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy – WINNER

Kristen Bell, The House of the Woman Across from the Girl

Window

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever

Mandy Moore This is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Quinta Brunson Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Nur Murders are allowed in the Building

The Drama TV Star 2022

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Jason Bateman Ozark

Mandy Moore This is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit – WINNER

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Sterling K. Brown This is Us

Sydney Sweeney Euphoria

Zendaya, Euphoria

Comedy TV Star in 2022

Bowen Yang Saturday Night Live

Dwayne John Young Rock

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Bell, The House of the Woman Across from the Girl

Window

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever

Quinta Brunson Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Nur Murders are allowed in the Building – WINNER

Tracee Ellis Ross Black-Ish

Daytime Talk Show 2022

Ellen DeGeneres Show

Good Morning America

Kelly and Ryan: Live with Kelly

Drew Barrymore Show

Jennifer Hudson Show

Kelly Clarkson Show – WINNER

The View

Today, with Jenna & Hoda

Nighttime Talk Show 2022

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

James Corden on The Late Late Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon – WINNER

Andy Cohen: Live with Andy Cohen

The 2022 Competition Contestant

Charli D’Amelio, Dancing With the Stars

Chris Constantino/Bosco RuPaul’s Drag Race

Gabby Windey Bachelorette

Mayyas, America’s Got Talent

Noah Thompson, American Idol

Selma Blair, Dancing With the Stars – WINNER

Teyana Taylor, The Mask Singer

Willow Patterson/Willow Pill RuPaul’s Drag RacYou can also visit e

Reality TV Star for 2022

Chrishell Stause Selling Sunset

Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kenya Moore, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians – WINNER

Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians

Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Bingeworthy Show, 2022

Bridgerton

Bel-Air

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – WINNER

Invention of Anna

Severance

Bear

The Boys

Pam’s Best Thing

2022 Sci-fi Fantasy Show

House of The Dragon

La Brea

Moon Knight

Obi Wan Kenobi

She-Hulk: An Attorney at Law

Stranger Things – WINNER

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The Umbrella Academy

The 2022 Male Artist

Bad Bunny

Charlie Puth

Drake

Harry Styles – WINNER

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Luke Combs

The Weeknd

The 2022 Female Artist

Beyoncé

Camila Cabello

Doja Cat

Lady Gaga

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Taylor Swift – WINNER

The Group of 2022

BTS – WINNER

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Panic! The Disco

The Song of 2022

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo – WINNER

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

“First Class,” Jack Harlow

“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga

“Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

“Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj

“Wait For U,” Future Featuring Drake & Tems

The Album of 2022

Dawn FMThe Weeknd

Growin’ UpLuke Combs

Harry’s HouseHarry Styles

Midnight, Taylor Swift – WINNER

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

Renaissance, Beyoncé

Special, Lizzo

Un Verano Sin TiBad Bunny

The 2022 Country Artist

Carrie Underwood – WINNER

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen

Thomas Rhett

2022: The Latin Artist

Anitta

Bad Bunny

Becky G – WINNER

Shakira

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Sebastián Yatra

The 2022 New Artist

Chlöe

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Latto – WINNER

Lauren Spencer-Smith

Muni Long

Saucy Santana

Steve Lacy

The music video of 2022

“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift – WINNER

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

“Left And Right” (feat. Jung Kook from BTS, Charlie Puth

“Let Somebody Go,” Coldplay x Selena Gomez

“Oh My God,” Adele

“Pink Venom,” BLACKPINK

“PROVENZA,” KAROL G

“Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment),” BTS

Collaboration Song 2022

“Left And Right,” Charlie Puth Featuring Jung Kook – WINNER

“Bam Bam,” Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran

“Do We Have A Problem?” Nicki Minaj X Lil Baby

“Freaky Deaky,” Tyga X Doja Cat

“Hold Me Closer,” Elton John & Britney Spears

“Jimmy Cooks,” Drake with 21 Savage

“Party,” Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro

“Sweetest Pie,” Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa

The Concert Tour of 2020

BTS PERMISSION to Dance on Stage – WINNER

Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour

Billie Eilish: Happyr Than Ever, The World Tour

Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia Tour

Ed Sheeran’s Tour

Harry Styles’ Love on Tour

LADY GAGA: A Chromatica Ball

Luke Combs: “The Middle of Somewhere Tour”

Social Celebrity of the Year 2022

Bad Bunny

Charlie Puth

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Reese Witherspoon

Selena Gomez – WINNER

Snoop Dogg

Social Star 2022

Addison Rae

Bella Poarch

Brent Rivera

Charli D’Amelio

Jay Shetty

Khaby Lame

Mikayla Jane Nogueira

MrBeast – WINNER

Noah Beck

Comedy Act of 2022

Amy Schumer on Whore Tour

Chris Rockego Death World Tour 2022

David Spade: There is nothing personal

Jo Koy: Live From the LA Forum

Reality Check by Kevin Hart – WINNER

Steve Martin & Martin Short You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today

Wanda Sykes – Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration

Whitney Cummings – Jokes

The 2022 Game Changer

Chloe Kim

LeBron James

Megan Rapinoe

Nathan Chen

Rafael Nadal

Russell Wilson

Serena Williams – WINNER

Steph Curry

Pop Podcast 2022

Emma Chamberlain: Anything goes

Archetypes – WINNER

Armchair Expert with DaxShepard

Get in touch with her Daddy

Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend

Non-fat, not skinny

SmartLess

Why Won’t You Date Me? Nicole Byer