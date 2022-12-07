The complete list of 2022 People’s Choice Awards – the Complete Winners

The most star-studded event in Hollywood is here, as tonight’s “People’s Choice Awards” The program features celebrities such as Amy Poehler, Billy Porter, and Laverne Cx and highlights our top contributions to pop culture.
Besides honoring previously announced recipients Shania Twain — who will also take the stage at the ceremony — Lizzo and Ryan Reynolds, the awards will also reveal the beloved picks for categories from best drama movie to best binge-worthy TV show.
For the full list, please read on. “People’s Choice Awards” winners:
The Movie of 2022
Bullet Train
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – WINNER
Elvis
Jurassic World Dominion
Nope
Batman
Thor: Love and Thunder
Maverick is the Top Gun
The Comedy Movie of the Year 2022
Fire Island
Hustle
Hocus Pocus 2.
Get married to me
Senior Year
The Adam Project WINNER
The Lost City
Paradise Tickets
The Action Movie of the 2022
Black Adam
Bullet Train
Doctor Strange, in the Multiverse of Madness
Jurassic World Dominion
Batman
The woman is the King
Thor: Love and Thunder
Top Gun: Maverick – WINNER
Drama Movie of 2022
Nope
Death on the Nile
Don’t Worry Darling – WINNER
Elvis
Halloween ends
The Luckiest Woman Alive
Scream
The Crawdads sing Wherever the Crawdads Are
The Male Film Star of 2022
Brad Pitt Bullet Train
Chris Hemsworth Thor: Love and Thunder – WINNER
Chris Pratt Jurassic World Dominion
Daniel Kaluuya, Nope
Dwayne John Black Adam
Miles Teller, Maverick is the Top Gun
Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project
Tom Cruise, Maverick is the Top Gun
The female movie star of 2022
Elizabeth Olsen Doctor Strange, in the Multiverse of Madness – WINNER
Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile
Jennifer Garner The Adam Project
Jennifer Lopez Get married to me
Joey King Bullet Train
Keke Palmer, Nope
Queen Latifah Hustle
Viola Davis The woman is the King
Drama Movie Star 2022
Austin Butler Elvis – WINNER
Daniel Kaluuya, Nope
Florence Pugh Don’t Worry Darling
Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile
Harry Styles Don’t Worry Darling
Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween ends
Keke Palmer, Nope
Mila Kunis, The Luckiest Woman Alive
Comedy Movie Star in 2022
Adam Sandler Hustle – WINNER
Channing Tatum The Lost City
Jennifer Garner The Adam Project
Jennifer Lopez Get married to me
Julia Roberts Paradise Tickets
Queen Latifah Hustle
Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project
Sandra Bullock, The Lost City
Action Movie Star of 2022
Chris Hemsworth Thor: Love and Thunder
Chris Pratt Jurassic World Dominion
Dwayne John Black Adam
Elizabeth Olsen Doctor Strange, in the Multiverse of Madness – WINNER
Joey King Bullet Train
Tom Cruise, Maverick is the Top Gun
Viola Davis The woman is the King
Zöe Kravitz, Batman
The Show of 2022
Abbott Elementary
Saul is better
Grey’s Anatomy
House of the Dragon
Obi Wan Kenobi
Saturday Night Live
Stranger Things – WINNER
This is Us
The Drama Show in 2022
Saul is better
Cobra Kai
Euphoria
Grey’s Anatomy – WINNER
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Ozark
The Walking Dead
This is Us
The Comedy Show of 2022
Abbott Elementary
Black-ish
Only Murderers in the Building
Never Have I Ever – WINNER
Saturday Night Live
The House of the Woman Across from the Girl at the Window
Young Rock
Young Sheldon
The Reality Show 2022
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days
Below Deck Sailing Yacht
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
The Kardashians – WINNER
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Selling Sunset
The Competition Show 2022
America’s Got Talent
American Idol
Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Bachelorette
The Mask Singer
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
The Voice – WINNER
The 2022 Male Television Star
Dwayne John Young Rock
Ewan McGregor, Obi Wan Kenobi
Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Jason Bateman Ozark
Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things – WINNER
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Oscar IsaacMoon Knight
Sterling K. Brown This is Us
A Female Television Star in 2022
Millie Bobby Brown Stranger Things
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy – WINNER
Kristen Bell, The House of the Woman Across from the Girl
Window
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever
Mandy Moore This is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Quinta Brunson Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez, Nur Murders are allowed in the Building
The Drama TV Star 2022
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
Jason Bateman Ozark
Mandy Moore This is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit – WINNER
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Sterling K. Brown This is Us
Sydney Sweeney Euphoria
Zendaya, Euphoria
Comedy TV Star in 2022
Bowen Yang Saturday Night Live
Dwayne John Young Rock
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Bell, The House of the Woman Across from the Girl
Window
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever
Quinta Brunson Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez, Nur Murders are allowed in the Building – WINNER
Tracee Ellis Ross Black-Ish
Daytime Talk Show 2022
Ellen DeGeneres Show
Good Morning America
Kelly and Ryan: Live with Kelly
Drew Barrymore Show
Jennifer Hudson Show
Kelly Clarkson Show – WINNER
The View
Today, with Jenna & Hoda
Nighttime Talk Show 2022
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
James Corden on The Late Late Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon – WINNER
Andy Cohen: Live with Andy Cohen
The 2022 Competition Contestant
Charli D’Amelio, Dancing With the Stars
Chris Constantino/Bosco RuPaul’s Drag Race
Gabby Windey Bachelorette
Mayyas, America’s Got Talent
Noah Thompson, American Idol
Selma Blair, Dancing With the Stars – WINNER
Teyana Taylor, The Mask Singer
Willow Patterson/Willow Pill RuPaul's Drag Race
Reality TV Star for 2022
Chrishell Stause Selling Sunset
Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Kenya Moore, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians – WINNER
Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians
Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Bingeworthy Show, 2022
Bridgerton
Bel-Air
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – WINNER
Invention of Anna
Severance
Bear
The Boys
Pam’s Best Thing
2022 Sci-fi Fantasy Show
House of The Dragon
La Brea
Moon Knight
Obi Wan Kenobi
She-Hulk: An Attorney at Law
Stranger Things – WINNER
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
The Umbrella Academy
The 2022 Male Artist
Bad Bunny
Charlie Puth
Drake
Harry Styles – WINNER
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Luke Combs
The Weeknd
The 2022 Female Artist
Beyoncé
Camila Cabello
Doja Cat
Lady Gaga
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Taylor Swift – WINNER
The Group of 2022
BTS – WINNER
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic
Panic! The Disco
The Song of 2022
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo – WINNER
“As It Was,” Harry Styles
“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
“First Class,” Jack Harlow
“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga
“Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
“Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj
“Wait For U,” Future Featuring Drake & Tems
The Album of 2022
Dawn FMThe Weeknd
Growin’ UpLuke Combs
Harry’s HouseHarry Styles
Midnight, Taylor Swift – WINNER
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
Renaissance, Beyoncé
Special, Lizzo
Un Verano Sin TiBad Bunny
The 2022 Country Artist
Carrie Underwood – WINNER
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Combs
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Morgan Wallen
Thomas Rhett
2022: The Latin Artist
Anitta
Bad Bunny
Becky G – WINNER
Shakira
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
Sebastián Yatra
The 2022 New Artist
Chlöe
Dove Cameron
GAYLE
Latto – WINNER
Lauren Spencer-Smith
Muni Long
Saucy Santana
Steve Lacy
The music video of 2022
“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift – WINNER
“As It Was,” Harry Styles
“Left And Right” (feat. Jung Kook from BTS, Charlie Puth
“Let Somebody Go,” Coldplay x Selena Gomez
“Oh My God,” Adele
“Pink Venom,” BLACKPINK
“PROVENZA,” KAROL G
“Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment),” BTS
Collaboration Song 2022
“Left And Right,” Charlie Puth Featuring Jung Kook – WINNER
“Bam Bam,” Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran
“Do We Have A Problem?” Nicki Minaj X Lil Baby
“Freaky Deaky,” Tyga X Doja Cat
“Hold Me Closer,” Elton John & Britney Spears
“Jimmy Cooks,” Drake with 21 Savage
“Party,” Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro
“Sweetest Pie,” Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa
The Concert Tour of 2020
BTS PERMISSION to Dance on Stage – WINNER
Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour
Billie Eilish: Happyr Than Ever, The World Tour
Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia Tour
Ed Sheeran’s Tour
Harry Styles’ Love on Tour
LADY GAGA: A Chromatica Ball
Luke Combs: “The Middle of Somewhere Tour”
Social Celebrity of the Year 2022
Bad Bunny
Charlie Puth
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Reese Witherspoon
Selena Gomez – WINNER
Snoop Dogg
Social Star 2022
Addison Rae
Bella Poarch
Brent Rivera
Charli D’Amelio
Jay Shetty
Khaby Lame
Mikayla Jane Nogueira
MrBeast – WINNER
Noah Beck
Comedy Act of 2022
Amy Schumer on Whore Tour
Chris Rockego Death World Tour 2022
David Spade: There is nothing personal
Jo Koy: Live From the LA Forum
Reality Check by Kevin Hart – WINNER
Steve Martin & Martin Short You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today
Wanda Sykes – Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration
Whitney Cummings – Jokes
The 2022 Game Changer
Chloe Kim
LeBron James
Megan Rapinoe
Nathan Chen
Rafael Nadal
Russell Wilson
Serena Williams – WINNER
Steph Curry
Pop Podcast 2022
Emma Chamberlain: Anything goes
Archetypes – WINNER
Armchair Expert with DaxShepard
Get in touch with her Daddy
Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend
Non-fat, not skinny
SmartLess
Why Won’t You Date Me? Nicole Byer