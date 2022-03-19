The Company Issues a Statement about What Happened After Insensitive Disney World Parade Performance goes Viral

The last few weeks have been difficult for Disney. There has been controversy about the “don’t say gay”Florida bill and Disney’s delayed response to it, despite being the largest employer in the state thanks to Walt Disney World, was a political nightmare for CEO Bob Chapek. Even though that controversy isn’t even over yet The most Magical Place in the World has a new headache. A high school parade performance at the Magic Kingdom is being criticized for its cultural appropriation, but that’s only where this story starts.

The cheerleaders at Port Neches-Groves High School are shown in the video Main Street USA routine that includes the use of some Native American stereotypes, as well as a chant that includes the phrase “scalp ‘em.” Initially it seemed that Disney World had made a serious error in judgement in letting this performance go through. But now Disney claims the performance that took place at Magic Kingdom earlier this week was not part of what the school submitted in its audition or practice performance. In a statement, ( via Scott Gustin ) Disney Spokesperson Jacquee Wahler said…

We regret this performance took place as it did not reflect the audition tape that was submitted. We have immediately put measures in place to ensure performances reflect the auditions.

There are procedures in place to make sure that when school bands perform at Disney World, everything is going to meet Disney’s expectations. School’A tape is required to be submitted as an audition. There will also be a rehearsal performance before everyone starts marching through the parks. Disney claims that the footage was not what they said it would be. This is definitely concerning.

Although depictions of Native Americans in popular culture and media have been a problem for many decades, they have become a more serious issue in recent times. Two different major Professional sports teams in the U.S. They have recently changed their names to avoid Native American references after years of receiving repeated calls.

The Disney World statement can be taken at face value, and it is clear that the school did not give Disney one performance. However, they did do another on Main Street USA. This raises many questions about the reasons. None of those answers seem to be very satisfactory.

Disney World did stop some of the school’s performance plans. These cheerleaders are known to be very popular. perform wearing war bonnets Disney said they couldn’t wear the clothes during the performance.

Of course, not everybody is taking Disney’s statement at face value. Even without the war bonnets on, the cheerleader uniforms could be troubling. Some who have the experience of this process know that Disney often has cheerleader uniforms. Cast members marching with bands To deal with any issues during performances. This would either mean the performance was approved or the person who was supposed to handle it dropped the ball.

Thus far the Port Neches-Groves Independent School District has not responded to the controversy. It will be interesting for us to see what they say if they do. Will someone at the school accept responsibility? Or will they claim that Disney approved of the performance as it was seen?