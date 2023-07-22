The cluster of islands is a stunning collection with beautiful beaches and creepy abandoned houses

If you are looking for an escape that is both beautiful and eerie, then the Florida Keys should be at the top of the list.

This string of islands offers spooky adventures and picturesque beaches, which makes it a wonderful travel destination.

5 Florida Keys is known for its natural beauty and haunted reputation Credit: Getty Images – Getty

5 While diving in Key Largo, you might see the Christ Of The Abyss sculpture. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Florida Keys is known as a haunted place, in addition to its natural beauty.

Key West is the southernmost point of continental United States. It’s located in Key West.

Some smaller keys are completely abandoned, while other homes remain empty.

Some Keys spots are more haunted than others, according to bits and pieces of information that have been shared.

David Sloan is a paranormal specialist who told Thrillist: “The sun goes down here and the sky creates this mood that you don’t see anywhere else.”

“There’s also a silence when you get to certain areas, and with the background of the ocean it creates that strange vibe.”

Divers in Key Largo, for example, might see the Christ of Abyss Statue while diving.

The chant is meant to honor those who dive and bless the seas, but it can create a strange feeling.

Fort Jefferson is also unfinished, and was used as a prison during the Civil War.

Sloan said that Florida and the Keys are both made up of limestone. This, according to him, makes them natural ghost magnets.

“A lot of residual hauntings happen around limestone,” Sloan told Thrillist.

“And the Florida Keys, we’re a coraleen limestone foundation. Our former coral reef was also a large one.

“There’s probably a lot of dead energy from all the animals.”

The first reports of deaths and destruction date from the 1500s, when Spanish explorers discovered the island covered in bones. In the past, there have been shipwrecks.

Key West Haunts

Key West, a particularly haunted place with ghostly encounters that date as far back as 1874.

Keys Weekly The Shenango Valley Argus, August 29, 1874 edition shared a story of a large ghost covered in hair.

Key West also has Robert the Doll. This supposedly haunted doll is now located at Fort East Martello.

Robert was originally given to Eugene Robert Otto as a present by an Otto family servant in the early 1900s.

Robert the Doll was said to have terrorized Otto as well as kids from the area, as well as a young girl that moved in after Otto passed away.

Key West residents can take Robert on a visit and experience a Fort East Martello after-hours guided tour, during which he will be presented by the guide.

Many people report that they feel watched by Robert. Many people have reported that their camera has malfunctioned when taking a photo of Robert.

KEY WEST KEY BEACHES

If haunts don’t interest you, then the Florida Keys beaches are worth a visit.

Florida Keys is a stunning destination with beautiful beaches, amazing views, and an idyllic setting.

Fort Zachary Taylor, located on the west side of Key West offers a gorgeous beach inside a state-run park.

Here, you can go swimming, fishing, or snorkeling.

The outdoor shower is also available for you to wash off before going back into the town and having dinner or drinks.

Entrance to the beach is $7. Lounge chairs and snorkeling equipment can be rented.

Smathers Beach in Key West, is also one of three public beachs.

There are many activities to do on the beach, such as volleyball or jet skiing. You can also rent lounge chairs and umbrellas.

Sunbathers can enjoy delicious food from nearby trucks.

Cost of parking: $5 for every hour

5 Fort Jefferson, an abandoned prison and fort that was built during the Civil War is also located on Dry Tortugas. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

5 The beaches of Key West, and all the Florida Keys in general are worth a visit even if you’re not into haunts. Credit: Getty Contributor