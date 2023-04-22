The clever item that makes family beach holidays a breeze & it’s just £12

A clever item of travel that simplifies beach vacations is a favorite among parents and tourists.

Even though going to the seaside is supposed to be fun and enjoyable, it’s often difficult to know if everyone applied enough suncream.

But there are products that make it easier to apply suncream.

Solar Buddies Refillable Sunscreen Application is one of them.

This item is refillable with suncream of your choice, and its rollerball application makes it easy to use.

On TikTok, a woman known as kourtneyandkarlee described this item as a travel “must have”.

Solar Buddy Sunscreen applicator is just waiting for you to add liquid sunscreen.

The rollerball is a great way to apply sunscreen. No more sticky or greasy sunscreen fingers.

Solar Buddie is a bottle that comes empty, so you can fill it with your favorite liquid sunscreen.

If the rollerball or sponge is damaged, it can be easily replaced.

Because the bottle size is less than 100ml holidaymakers may also take this product on board in their hand luggage.

It has an overall rating of 4.5/5 stars from 2,500 on Amazon where it costs £11.98.

More than 85 percent of the people who reviewed it gave it four or five star ratings.

A customer said: “My child hates being wiped with suncream, but he will happily apply it himself using this item.”

One person wrote: This little applicator was a Godsend, as it applied the sunscreen evenly and quickly on my children.

My children do not like to have sunscreen applied, so I made this easy, fuss free, and so they could apply it themselves.

A third said: “It makes it quick and simple to apply suncream to my children.”

