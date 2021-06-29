“The Choe Show” Season 2 Release Date | David Choe Back for Another Season?

David Choe’s much-awaited TV Canvas, “The Choe Show” Season 1 is finally here. FX has dropped the episodes on June 25. Season 1 has reviewed a record-breaking review on IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes and the fans are eager to know about Season 2. So, are the showrunners planning to deliver “The Choe Show” Season 2? Check out the latest updates below.

“The Choe Show” will take you to inside the mind of a sensational artist. It will follow the life of an insane artist David Choe. In the first episode, Choe reveals his first love, Asa Akira, the top pornstar. The artist paints a portrait of every guest who visits his place. He tells about all his guests ranging from compassionate interviewers to eager listeners. The audience liked the plot and now they are pretty anxious to get some details on the sequel of the show. So, when is Season 2 of “The Choe Show” coming? Here is all we know.

“The Choe Show” Season 2 Release Date

As of now, the show creator David Choe has not revealed any details on the renewal status of “The Choe Show”. FX is also pretty silent about any new season of the show. However, Season 1 has received some decent reviews. So, the makers can take a positive decision in the future. In case the show gets renewed we can expect it to land in 2022.

“The Choe Show” Season 2 Cast and Crew

Any updates on “The Choe Show” season 2 are still under the wraps. So, we can only predict that the main crew members of the show will reprise in Season 2. David Choe will be the host and creator of the show. Matt Revelli, Christopher C. Chen, and Hiro Muai will be the executive producers.

