The cheapest countries for retirement were revealed. Some are less expensive than the US each year.

These are the cheapest countries for retiring in, and Americans can save up to half their income in them, particularly if they move from the US.

Moving to a different country is a process that requires ample research and knowledge, yet it’s one that more and more Americans are considering.

4 Many countries around the globe offer lower living costs than the US.

Americans have grown accustomed to paying a lot and working hard to keep their standard of living.

Retirement is now more challenging and less likely than ever before.

Travel & Leisure We compiled this list to show you the best places for retirees to move.

These places can save people money, while offering a diverse range of attractions.

Cancun, Mexico

Mexico quickly became a top choice for Americans, of any age and not just those nearing retirement.

Mexico offers many options, including beaches and cities.

Cancun, one of the most popular beach locations in the American continent, has a cost of living that’s 61 percent lower than New York.

Also, the rent in this area is 85 per cent lower than that of other cities.

Cuenca, Ecuador

Ecuador is located in South America. It is popular among all sorts of tourists.

While there’s plenty to love about the country’s natural beauty, including its volcanoes, Ecuador also uses the dollar as its currency, making for an easy transition for Americans.

The city of Cuenca has a cost of living that’s 62 percent cheaper than New York.

It’s also known for its comfortable climate, meaning that people can escape from the winter months if that’s something they’re interested in.

San Juan, Costa Rica

Costa Rica, located in Central America, is well-known for its diverse natural environments, including rainforests and beaches.

San Juan, the country’s capital, has a cost of living that’s 55 percent cheaper than New York, with rents being 82 percent lower.

Lisbon, Portugal

Portugal, a country in Europe has grown to be a very popular destination for retirees and tourists.

Portugal is less well-known than Spain but still has all the best things about European tourism.

There’s plenty of wine and food culture, gorgeous coastal cities and scenery, and a significantly cheaper lifestyle.

Living costs in Lisbon are 53 percent lower than those of the US.

Panama City, Panama

Panama is a retirement haven in Central America for many people who live on the American continent.

Panama has various factors that make it one of the world’s most coveted locations to retire in.

It’s close to the US AND provides plenty of opportunities for travel; it has a nice and even climate and a cheap cost of living.

According to the government, a Visa Residency Plan requires that you have a minimum of 1,000 dollars per month in pension.

The country is experiencing an influx in migrants because this visa is easily accessible.

Panama City is the capital of Panama and has a cost of living that’s 49 percent cheaper than New York.

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Vietnam is located in Asia, and while that’s on the other side of the planet, it’s also beautiful, diverse, and cheap.

Ho Chi Minh City, formerly Saigon, has a cost-of-living that is 62% lower than New York. It is also home to one of the most populated ex-pat communities anywhere in the world.

Since the government restricts who can buy land, retirees and foreigners often rent in the city. These temporary, economical deals are great for anyone who wants to spend time exploring new places.

Podgorica, Montenegro

Montenegro lies in Southeastern Europe and is famous for its breathtaking coastline views and beautiful mountains.

The country’s low cost of living has attracted many tourists to it recently, as well as retirees, and is approximately 48 percent less than the US.

In the case of Podgorica, the country’s largest and capital city, the cost of living is 64 percent cheaper, with housing priced at 90 percent lower.

Bogota in Colombia

Colombia is a South American country that has seen a rise in popularity among tourists.

Numerous cities are also available in this country, which offer different vibes and climates for expats of every nationality.

Bogota, the capital city and one of the most populous cities in South America, has a cost of living that’s 71 percent lower than New York.

It also has modern healthcare offerings, a big culture of food, music, and alcohol, and other offerings that appeal to people who’re looking for city life.

