The Chase Show Hosts Chasers Pay! How Much Do They Actually Get Paid?

Trivia shows come in all shapes and sizes. You’ve got some that test the knowledge of listeners’ ability to correctly guess the exact title of a song before Shazam! does, and others that rope in folks who are just looking to hail a cab into answering questions for money, and if they get them all wrong, they are dumped on the sidewalk before they reach their destination.

Then there are those with more “hardcore” premises, like The Chase. And while it’s apparent what contestants make on the show, how much does The Chasers make on it?