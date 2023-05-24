The characters of General Hospital who are in a bad mood

We all love characters in General Hospital. There are also characters we hate.

In soap operas, there are typically clear heroes and antagonists. We never care about characters like Victor Cassadine, Cesar Faison and Cyrus Renault. Laura Collins, Felicia Scorpio and Trina are the good guys.

Port Charles has some residents who start off as bad but then redeem themselves. Britt (Kelly Thiebaud), and Liesl (Kathleen Gati), her mother, are two perfect examples.

Others may appear to be heroes at first, only for their characters’ stories to take a downward spiral. General Hospital featured several characters of this type recently.

Nina Reeves on General Hospital went from good to bad and back to bad.

Nina Reeves, played by Cynthis Watros, kidnapped a heavily pregnant Ava Jerome, (Maura west), paralyzed and induced her labor before stealing her child. It was not a great start for her on General Hospital, but she did spend time in a hospital and try to rebuild her Port Charles life.

Nina, who fell in love and became the mother of Charlotte Cassadine’s daughter (James Patrick Stuart), became a heroic figure. The Crimson editor became a sympathetic character when Valentin paid Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattson) to pretend to be Nina’s long-lost daughter. They formed an unbreakable bond.

Nina made a mistake when she kept her discovery of a supposed dead Sonny Corinthos in Nixon Falls to herself. Falling in love with him didn’t help matters either.

Reeves got the guy, but made enemies with Carly Corinthos and Michael Corinthos. She is disliked by the majority of Port Charles’ residents, as well as her supporters. She has also turned Carly Cain and Drew Cain over (Cameron Mathison), which is a serious matter. She may just lose it all when the truth is revealed.

What happened to Michael Corinthos from General Hospital?

Michael Corinthos became a GH star the minute he was born. Everyone wanted to be Baby Michael’s dad. Tony Jones (Brad Maule), Jason Morgan (Steve Burton), AJ Quartermaine (Sean Kanan), and Sonny Corinthos all loved Carly’s little boy.

AJ is his biological father and Sonny adopted him, so he’s both a Quartermaine (a Quartermaine) and a Corinthos.

Michael’s life has seen a lot. Michael was kidnapped and put in jail, then raped. It’s not just that the women he was in love with all died, but also his brother.

All of us cheered as he fell for Willow Tait, Katelyn McMullen. Both of them seemed happy.

Michael was right to be upset at Nina, and Sonny. She had kept her father’s family in the dark for many months by making them believe that he was deceased. It is easy to understand that he was protective of her when Sonny abandoned her.

Michael lost his fans by destroying the man who loved and raised him. Sonny’s vendetta seemed to be a bit extreme. Carly managed the divorce better than her child, who felt he had to bring down his father.

Michael was even worse. He enlisted Dex Heller’s (Evan Hofer) help, but when Dex had all the information he needed to bring Sonny down, Michael pulled out. So now he puts Josslyn Jax’s (Eden McCoy) new boyfriend’s life in danger.

Michael, the boy we all loved has behaved selfishly and spoilt.

Curtis Ashford’s condition is deteriorating

Curtis Ashford was beloved by everyone (Donnell Turner). He was always willing to help everyone, could take down bad guys, and he’s not too hard on the eyes.

Jordan Ashford’s (Tanisha Harper) love story was epic. After a long time, the couple got married. It looked like their happily-ever-after was on its way. That was until Jordan kept the truth from her husband one too many times and he couldn’t forgive her.

Curtis moved fast with Portia, (Brook Kerr). Portia did the same thing as Jordan, and she lied to Jordan’s soon-to be husband despite warnings. He may have been the father to her daughter Trina this time.

Whether he forgives his new wife remains to be seen but Curtis is now playing with Jordan’s feelings. The police commissioner never got over her ex and he knows it, but he keeps turning to her whenever things don’t go his way. Jordan is very upset with his unfair treatment. Portia is the wife he now has. He could also cheat her.

Curtis may be in a big mess, and he might not have the ability to pull himself out.