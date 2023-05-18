The challenge I took to swallow a Big Mac in its entirety left me gasping and almost choking.

FOOD fanatic John Dawes bit off more than he could chew after he swallowed a Big Mac whole — and nearly choked.

The 43-year-old was left gasping for breath while scoffing the McDonald’s burger during his latest “one-bite” meal challenge.

John, known as Food and the Beast online, has warned others not to try it at home

His previous trials have seen him demolish a McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish, a Greggs caramel custard doughnut and a Greggs pain au chocolat, each in one go.

But John — known online as Food and the Beast — said the 500-calorie Big Mac was his toughest yet, and has warned others not to try it at home.

Delivery driver John, of Billingham, Teesside, said: “I knew I was in trouble once I swallowed it. I got it down, but then couldn’t breathe. The thing was in my pharynx for only a few seconds, but it wasn’t very painful.

“That’s why I put a note on the video warning people to not try it at home.”

John was able to down the burger — made with two beef patties, three slices of bread, lettuce, cheese, onions and gherkins — in 55 seconds, before quickly grabbing his milk shake to wash it down.

He said: “I like to train my throat so I can take in more food and swallow more in one go, so that helped.

“It’s easily the hardest one-bite challenge I’ve ever done.”

He currently holds the world record for eating the most Greggs sausage rolls in half an hour — having scoffed 21.

John says the Big Mac was his hardest 'one bite' challenge so far

