The Celebrity Dating Game All Episodes Watch Online Free / Download | 2021

The Celebrity Dating Game as the name suggests is the latest series that is based on The Dating Game. By the looks of it, The Dating Game first aired back in 1965 on ABC. The original series spanned for seven seasons; however, the later continuation had shorter runs on ABC.

The Celebrity Dating Game is reportedly hosted by Michael Bolton, singer-songwriter, and Zooey Deschanel. In the first season, the reality show features several notable celebrities from across the world such as Iggy Azalea, Carson Kressley, Nicole Byer, Hannah Brown, Demi Burnett, and Taye Diggs. The difference between The Celebrity Dating Game and the original series is the roster of celebrity singles who are on the quest of finding love in their lives.

This is your sign to stream #TheCelebrityDatingGame on @Hulu 💗😉💗 pic.twitter.com/Fno1zo7uV8 — The Celebrity Dating Game (@DatingGameABC) August 7, 2021

The iconic feel of the original is still intact. On the other hand, each episode would follow a couple of celebrities who’d pick a lucky suitor from a panel that is apparently hidden. Then the clues related to the suitors are done by song performances by the one and only Michael Bolton.

The Celebrity Dating Game Watch Online Free

The first season comprises 10 different episodes and until now only seven episodes have aired. And the reality show is available on Hulu and Fubo for streaming. If you want to watch the reality show without having to spend any money, the best bet would be to stream The Celebrity Dating Game on Hulu.

Hulu provides a 30-day free trial plan which is also an ad-free plan. In this trial, you can enjoy and stream the library of Hulu without having to face any interruptions. Moreover, Hulu also allows the new users to cancel the trial period at any point in time. Ensure that after you’re done watching The Celebrity Dating Game Season 1, you cancel the subscription on or before the 30th day, else Hulu will charge you $11.99 per month after.

Other than Hulu and Fubo, the show is also available on Sony Liv, Spectrum TV, and Direct TV. In case you’re subscribed to these streaming platforms you can seamlessly stream The Celebrity Dating Game Season 1 any time you feel like it. Moreover, Sony Liv also provides a free trial for a month which can be beneficial to users who want to explore the dating show alongside other content on the streaming platform.