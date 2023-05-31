The cast, the release date, plot and trailer, as well as how many episodes.

Here’s everything you need to know about Secret Invasion including the cast, release date, plot, and how many episodes are in season 1.

However, the MCU’s latest villains are taking a more subtle approach to galactic domination as the Skrulls put their Secret Invasion of Earth into practice.

You can find out everything you need to about Secret Invasion TV Series, including cast members, the release date, the plot, the trailer, the number of episodes and much more.

Secret Invasion cast

The main cast for Secret Invasion includes Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik, and Emilia Clarke as G’iah.

Samuel L. Jackson is an iconic American actor and producer who has starred in some of the biggest movies of all time, with roles in productions that have collectively grossed more than $27 billion at the global box office. The 74 year old is most famous for his roles as Gator in Jungle Fever, Jules Winnfield and Major Marquis Warren from The Hateful Eight. He also played Mace Windu starting in Star Wars in 1999.

Ben Mendelsohn is an Australian actor who is best known for playing Warren Murphy in Neighbours (1986), Andrew ‘Pope’ Cody in Animal Kingdom (2010), Daggett in The Dark Knight Rises (2012), Orson Krennic in Rogue One (2016). The 54-year old has appeared in Lost River 2014, Black Sea, Darkest Hour 2017, Ready Player One 2018, Robin Hood (2018) and The King 2019 among others.

Cobie is a Canadian actor who has played Robin Scherbatsky, in CBS’s sitcom How I Met Your Mother (2005), and Jo on Safe Haven (2012). The 41 year old actress has also starred in major titles like Turner in Jack Reacher (2017), Wonder Woman, The Lego Movie (2014) and Mrs Quagmire from A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Martin Freeman is an English actor who is well known for playing Tim Canterbury in The Office (2001), John Watson in Sherlock (2010), Bilbo Baggins in The Hobbit trilogy (2012), and Lester Nygaard in Fargo (2014). The fan-favorite star has also had memorable roles in Love Actually (2003), The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005), The World’s End (2013), and Breeders (2020).

Kingsley Ben-Adir, a British actor, is best known for his roles as Dr Summer from Vera, Dr Karim from The OA, and Russel from High Fidelity. Kingsley Ben-Adir, 37, has also appeared in King Arthur : Legend of the Sword (2017), One Night in Miami (2010) and Bob Marley in Bob Marley: One Love in the year 2024.

Emilia Clarke, an English actress is best known for her role as Daenerys in Game of Thrones. This was a pivotal part that won Clarke numerous awards and nominations from critics. Outside of the iconic franchise, the 36-year-old has had major roles as Sarah Connor in Terminator Genisys (2015), Louisa ‘Lou’ Clark in Me Before You (2016), Qi’ra in Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018), and Kate Andrich in Last Christmas (2019).

Secret Invasion cast includes the following:

Secret Invasion: Release date, time and where to watch

Secret Invasion, a new Disney Plus original series that will premiere on Disney Plus worldwide Wednesday June 21, is set to debut around the globe.

While a release date hasn’t been announced, Secret Invasion fans should expect to see new episodes. You can find out more about this by clicking here. The following times are international:

In the United States, Disney Plus costs new subscribers either $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year for the advertisement-supported plan, or $10.99 a month/$109.99 a year for the advertisement-free option.

In the UK, access to the streaming platform is priced at £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year; sadly, Disney Plus does not offer a free trial period anymore.

Secret Invasion Plot

Secret Invasion’s official description is:

“In Marvel Studios’ new series “Secret Invasion,” set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury is joined by his friends, Everett Ross Maria Hill and Skrull Talos. Talos has established himself as a resident on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.”

This new television drama is a remake of an original crossover comic series, which ran between April 2008 and December 2008. It was written by Brian Michael Bendis and illustrated by Leinil Yu and Mark Morales.

At first, this series received a generally positive reception, but it was not overly impressive. However, it was still able pull off a number of successful episodes. Enjoy the best of both worlds with this impressive Sales figures: More than 250.000 copies of April 2008’s first issue were sold.

Secret Invasion Trailer

The official trailer for Secret Invasion was released to the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel on April 3, 2023 – you can watch it below.

Secret Invasion has how many episodes?

Secret Invasion will release six separate episodes each week on Disney Plus.

This page will be kept up to date with all the latest news and updates regarding Secret Invasion so make sure to come back for everything you’d need to know.

