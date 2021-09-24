The Cast of Super Mario Bros Film Will Make You Say Mamma Mia

The Cast of Super Mario Bros Film Will Make You Say Mamma Mia
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Nintendo announced the cast of their upcoming Super Mario Bros. film and it’s safe to say it’s a super smash.

On Thursday, Sept. 23, the video game company and Universal Pictures’ Illumination studios confirmed that Mario, Luigi and the rest of the gang will appear in theaters on Dec. 22, 2022. 

Seth RogenAnya Taylor-Joy and more A-list celebrities are lending their voices to the film, with the studio saying that each star was “cast for their ability to capture the unique spirit of their character.” Notably, Chris Pratt will lead the movie in the role of Italian plumber Mario. 

However, some Twitter users weren’t as enthused by the casting choices, with some questioning if the Jurassic World actor could pull off Mario’s accent. One person tweeted, “So are we hoping that Chris Pratt tries to do the voice? Or that he just shows up and is like ‘Yo. What’s up? It’s me, Mario’?”

After the announcement went viral, casting director Kevin T. Porter shared on Twitter, “Hey it’s me, the casting director of the new Mario movie. I’m really proud of the choices we made with the whole team and we’re beyond excited to tell this story!”

Latest News

Previous articleTory Lanez Weighs Possible Plea Deal, Announces New Album
Next articleWhy ’25th Hour’ Is the Only 9/11 Movie That Still Matters

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder