The cast of Cool Runnings looks unrecognisable 30 years on from the cult film

Cast members of Cool Runnings, a classic blockbuster released 30 years ago, have looked unrecognisable.

The Disney hit, loosely based on Jamaica’s first bobsleigh team and their debut at the 1988 Winter Olympics, raked in over £129million at the box office.

This year, the 30th anniversary of the Film, starring comedian John Candy, hit cinemas.

The cast has reunited to take a picture that left the fans ecstatic.

The fans’ joy was shared by all as they stood with casual clothes, their arms around one another.

One person penned: “30 years later & I can still feel the rhythm & feel the rhyme,” while another added: “Proud to be a part of one of my childhood favourite movies.”

One person penned: "30 years later & I can still feel the rhythm & feel the rhyme," while another added: "Proud to be a part of one of my childhood favourite movies."

A third said: "Great movie, sad John Candy's not there," and a fourth added: "Loved that movie."

Leon Robinson played the team’s leader Dernice bannock, who is now 60 years old.

He rose to fame as the seductive ‘Black Jesus’ statue which came to life and kissed Madonna in her controversial 1989 music video for Like A Prayer.

Doug E Doug portrayed Sanka Coffie. A laid-back character, Sanka brought a sense of humor to the role. Comic Relief Cool Runnings with his lucky egg.

Malik Yoba, one of Cool Runnings’ most popular stars, has landed many big-time TV roles.

JC Williams, who played NYPD detective JC in New York Undercover, has appeared since in Alphas and Arrested Development. Survivor.

Rawle D Lewis was initially hired on Cool Runnings to help “coach the players in authentic accents” and read lines with them, but after recognising his talent producers asked him to do a screen test.

There was also Peter Outerbridge who played “East German bad guy” Josef Gruhl, the leader of the German bobsled team, who eventually rooted for his Jamaican rivals.

John Candy’s portrayal of IrvBlitzer, the coach in his film Irv Blitzer will go down as one of John Candy’s most memorable performances. History Unfortunately, it was his final film before he passed away.

The actor, 43, left behind a legacy of impressive hits including National Lampoon’s Vacation, Spaceballs, Uncle Buck and Home Alone.