“The Bureau of Magical Things” Season 2 Release Date | Kimie Tsukakoshi Back To Netflix Screen

Whether it’s some insane romantic drama to fell in love with or some stunning fantasies to admire, Netflix covers it all. Within the last few months, the streaming king has delivered some super entertaining series to its audience. “The Bureau of Magical Things” is one of those newcomers to the Netflix world. So, if you have already binge-watched all the episodes of season 1, let’s take a look at “The Bureau of Magical Things” Season 2 updates.

“The Bureau of Magical Things” is one of the latest fantasy-drama series on Netflix. It’s an exciting Australian comedy show that streamed back in July 2018 on Eleven, a popular Australian network. The story revolves around a teenager, Kyra, who steps into a magical world and master some extraordinary abilities. It’s a fantasy thriller that sketches the epic battle of the human world and the magical world against a common enemy.

“The Bureau of Magical Things” Season 1 landed on Netflix’s global version in October 2020. However, the Netflix subscribers in the US got it on July 1, 2021. The series received a huge response from the audience, who loved its incredible plot and characters. The series gathered a huge fan base and now they are counting days for Season 2. So, when is “The Bureau of Magical Things” Season 2 coming? Check out all updates below.

“The Bureau of Magical Things” Season 2

The good news is “The Bureau of Magical Things” Season 2 is ready to be served to the audience. It was renewed back in November 2019. However, the pandemic pushed back the schedules. The second installment will make an official debut on the popular Australian network, 10 Shake on July 10, 2021. However, after almost a month on August 2, 2021, the new season will arrive on Nickelodeon. “The Bureau of Magical Things” Season 2 will bring 20 thrilling episodes of 30 minutes each.

When Will “The Bureau of Magical Things” Season 2 Arrive On Netflix?

Although the showrunners have announced the release date of “The Bureau of Magical Things” Season 2 across the global networks, Netflix is still secretive about the premiere date. But we know that the Netflix audience will have to wait a bit more than the global fans. So, we can expect the release of “The Bureau of Magical Things” Season 2 in 2022 on Netflix. So, if you an Australian citizen you can enjoy it on 10 Snake or you can tune in to Nickelodeon to enjoy the second season as of now.

“The Bureau of Magical Things” Season 2 Cast

All the popular faces of the franchise will come back in season 2. Kimie Tsukakoshi will play Kyra, Elizabeth Cullen will be back as Imogen, Mia Milnes will play Lily and other characters will also come back in Season 2.