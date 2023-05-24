The breathtaking Irish beach with white sand, dolphins, hidden coves – and campsite stay starts from €7.50

With its stunning white sand and crystal-clear waters, it is no wonder that this Irish beach makes the ideal place to take a vacation.

Ballydonegan Beach is also called Allihies Beach and it’s located on the Beara Peninsula, in West Cork.

4 A family vacation on this secluded Beara Peninsula beach is ideal. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

4 Dolphins can be seen splashing around in the ocean by beachgoers Credit: Getty Images – Getty

The perfect beach to get away from everything is this lesser known one.

This oasis offers stunning views over the Atlantic coastline and is also one of Cork’s most sandiest beach.

It’s a short drive from Allihies with plenty to do.

The Allihies Copper Mines crushed rocks were used to create a section of beach.

The crushed quartz left behind from copper dressing was used to create this product.

The hidden coves on the beach are also a great place to soak up some sun.

If you’re lucky, a group of dolphins may be splashing around in the sea.

It’s the perfect location for fishing with plenty of pollock, bass, coalfish, turbot, cod, dogfish and flounder.

Allihies Camping is a great place for beachgoers to stay longer. They can park a campervan or pitch a tent.

A campsite stay starts from €7.50 per person.

There’s also a selection of hotels, B&Bs, and self-catering Airbnbs in the area.

Tripadvisor is a place where travellers can share their experiences.

One holiday maker said: “Ballydonegan beach is down the hill from Allihies and is the best beach in the locality.

“While the area provides spectacular views and there are marvellous coves, most of the coves are stony and sandy beaches are relatively rare.

“Ballydonegan beach is a fine stretch of sandy shore at the head of the bay.

It’s popular because of that and it will be busy if the weather is good, but it’s worth visiting if you want to get your feet wet.

“While it can satisfy your need for ice-cream and cold drinks, you will need to go Allihies for anything more substantial but that is only a few minutes walk away.”

Another said: “An unexpected pleasure, the beach is great, protected area for children to swim, stands out on the rugged coast.

“Add the pretty little town and this is a great holiday destination.”

While another added: “Loved this beach, stunning location, crystal blue sea, white sands perfect for swimming. This beach was so quiet.”

4 Take a sunbath in the hidden coves that line the beach Credit: Getty Images – Getty