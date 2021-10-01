The Bradshaw Bunch’s Erin Bradshaw provides a Pregnancy Update

Erin also shared information about her father. “He’s above and beyond, and he definitely offers his advice and opinions quite a bit which is super funny to see and watch play out. We’re super excited.”

The new season will also give you a glimpse at Erin’s preparations for having a baby. “This year, viewers can see a lot more of our personal lives and what we do on the day to day, seeing us traveling and having to go out more, being out and about and doing a lot more things, which is a lot more exciting,” Erin explained.

And, Erin’s new addition proves proud granddad Terry can have another “slimeball” buddy along with granddaughter ZurieTerry’s stepdaughter is? Lacey Hester-Luttrull‘s eldest. 

“Zurie is still keeping us all on our toes, for sure,”E! was amused by Lacey’s jokes News. “She’s as sharp as a tack.” 

Terry has succeeded in his grandbaby mission Rachel Bradshaw has re-entered the dating field, what will the Bradshaw fam be up to next? 

