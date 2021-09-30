‘The Book of Boba Fett’ release date announced for Disney Plus

When Disney Plus launched in late 2019, The Mandalorian was one of the few reasons to subscribe to the service. (Unless you are a parent, in that case the thousands upon thousands of animated films and shows would suffice. The Star Wars spinoff series returned to rave reviews in 2020 for its second season as well, dominating the streaming charts once again. But while Star Wars carried Disney Plus early on, 2021 has been the year of Marvel shows. With WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and What If…?Marvel has taken control of the streaming service in this year. Of course, 2021 isn’t over, and Star Wars will make its mark with The Book of Boba Fett, which finally has a release date.

If you want to sign up for Disney Plus to watch Star Wars shows and movies, head to this page.

The Book of Boba Fett release date revealed

On Wednesday, Disney and Lucasfilm announced that The Book of Boba Fett will debut on December 29th. You may have seen a teaser trailer for this spinoff if you watched The Mandalorian season 2, which was broadcast last year. Temuera will take on the role of the bounty hunter. Ming Na Wen (Fennec Shand), will again join him.

If you’d like to know more about The Book of Boba Fett, here’s the official synopsis for the show:

The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the Galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

Here’s the full key art poster for The Book of Boba Fett that Disney shared on Wednesday:

What’s next for Star Wars on Disney Plus?

We still don’t know when to expect the third season of The Mandalorian. That said, the coming months should be increasingly busy for the Star Wars universe. In addition to more Mandalorian, Disney is also deep in production on shows following characters Cassian Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi. These shows should be available sometime in 2022. There are at least two other Mandalorian spinoffs in the works as well: Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic. These will likely be out later. If you’re too impatient to wait for any of those releases, Star Wars: Visions is now streaming on Disney Plus. The animated shorts represent some of the best Star Wars storytelling in recent years outside of The Clone Wars.