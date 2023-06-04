The Bold and The Beautiful Spoilers – Thomas is Perplexed & Brooke must Confess

Thomas discovers an unexpected truth and Brooke shows her true emotions in the Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers.

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers – Brooke Logan Has A Decision To Make

Brooke Logan, Katherine Kelly Lang’s sister, is fuming with rage after learning that Taylor Hayes tried to convince Deacon Sharpe.

Hearing Taylor trash-talk her to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) doesn’t help either. Ridge feels like their friendship has already ended and both women are upset.

Ridge doesn’t know what to make of things as Brooke confesses that she still has feelings for him because Taylor just admitted to the same exact thing.

The man still loves them both, but he knows that he must choose only one. Someone is going to be hurt in this decades-old love triangle.

Taylor’s public enemy number one status is due to several reasons. Hope Logan Spencer’s (Annika noelle) fury at Taylor is reflected in her relaying the information about what Taylor was up to to RJ Forrester’s (Joshua Hoffman).

RJ also knows that Hope is in town because he wants to protect her mother against Taylor. Hope, too, has other priorities.

B&B Spoilers – Liam Spencer Is Still A Mess

Hope still finds herself having to reassure Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) that there is nothing going on between her and Thomas and even has to reassure Thomas that Liam won’t be bothering him again.

But is Hope sure? It is expected that Hope will have an insight into her future, which may surprise both her conscious and subconscious self.

Wyatt Spencer’s (Darin brooks) insight on how Liam might be able to save his relationship is still more than what Liam has with his brother.

Meanwhile, Thomas is shocked to hear that it was Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) who told Liam that something might be going on between Thomas and Hope because of Hope’s feelings.

Steffy reminds him of Hope’s recent actions and he wonders what she was thinking. Keep an eye on The Bold and the Beautiful during the week to find out how the stories unfold.