The body of Jack Gillespie (17), a missing teenager, has been found by police officers searching for him.

Police confirmed that a BODY was found during the search for Jack Gillespie.

Jack, 17, has been missing since yesterday’s early morning hours in Worth Matravers.

Around 9.15pm, the body was found nearby.

Jack’s parents have been notified of developments in the case, even though formal identification is not complete.

The death was not treated as suspicious, they added.

A spokesperson for Dorset Police said: “We would like to thank all those who assisted with the searches and our thoughts are with Jack’s family and loved ones at this extremely difficult time.”

