The Biopic Flop Had Devastated Hilary Swank’s Career

Looking back to 2009, Swank’s career took a total turn with her starring role in the Amelia Earhart biopic “Amelia,” which she also executive produced. The film was meant to provide a comprehensive look at Earhart’s life and many achievements. It was a disappointing portrayal. The film currently has a 20% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes and received plenty of negative critical reviews.

Overall, the film, which also starred Richard Gere, Ewan McGregor, and Christopher Eccleston, did not live up to expectations, or its $40 million budget, as it made only $19.6 million in the box office. Flashbacks allowed Earhart to be more focused on her life achievements than she was as a person. Swank’s portrayal particularly left much to be desired for critics, and was the beginning of the end for her highly-acclaimed roles, outside of 2014’s “The Homesman”.