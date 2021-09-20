The Biggest Winner At The Emmys Isn’t Who You’d Expect

When the “Schitt’s Creek” family appeared on stage to announce the winner for Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series, it received a standing ovation, completely winning the night. The Rose family was loved beyond measure. On Twitter, fans are still raving about the “Schitt’s Creek” appearance. One fan wrote, “I miss these 4 so damn much. Come back to me, Rose family.” Another tweeted, “There is absolutely no one out there doing it like the schitts creek cast.”

While fans and audiences have loved the Rose family since “Schitt’s Creek” premiered in 2015, that didn’t stop the show from ending. “I actually think that this sort of solidifies we went out on a good note and it would take a really freaking good idea to top whatever just happened,” Dan Levy said to Entertainment Tonight in 2020 following the show’s Emmy success and its conclusion. While the show has gone down in award show history for its sweep, after tonight, it doesn’t seem anyone would mind a real “Schitt’s Creek” reunion — even if it has been only a year since the end of the show.