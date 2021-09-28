the biggest releases from J Balvin and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from for years, including names like J Balvin, Chloë, Baby Keem, and more.

1. J Balvin – Jose

J Balvin has finally released his highly-anticipated new album, Jose, securing his 31st No. Latin Airplay, tied the record for most No. 1’s of all time. Alongside the release, he also announced his 2022 Jose Tour. Named after the reggaetonero’s legal name, Jose comprises Balvin’s most personal effort to date and sees him going more in depth musically than ever.

2. Chlöe – “Have Mercy”

After months of anticipation and impatient fans constantly harassing her for a release date, Chlöe Bailey finally dropped her debut solo single, “Have Mercy.”

Better known as one half of the sister duo Chloe x Halle with her sister, Halle Bailey, this marks the singer’s first time releasing a track on her own, which comes ahead of her premiere performance at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, September 12. Along with the track, Chlöe also dropped a stunning visual directed by Karena Evans, which features cameos from Bree Runway, Rome Flynn, and Tina Knowles.