the biggest releases from Farruko, BIA, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from for years, including some of the biggest names in Latin music like Farruko, Jhay Cortez, Winsin, BIA, Natti Natasha, and more.

Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:





1. Farruko – “Pepas” Remix featuring David Guetta

Farruko is keeping the reign of his track “Pepas” going strong as he shares the new remix with David Guetta. The track currently resides in the Top 10 of Billboard‘s Global 200 chart, sits at #34 on the Billboard Hot 100, and at #1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs and Hot Dance/Electronic Songs charts.

Not only that, Farruko also shared the official tracklist and release date for his upcoming album, La167. The project is dropping on October 1 and will host 25 songs with guest features from Myke Towers, Ñengo Flow, Jay Wheeler, and Pedro Capó, who reconnects with the artist for the sequel to their 25 times Platinum hit, “Calma.”





2. Ozuna, Jhay Cortez, Wisin & Los Legendarios – “Emojis de Corazones”

Following the success of their smash hit “Fiel,” which has garnered hundreds of millions of views on Youtube, Jhay Cortez, Winsin, and Los Legendarios have teamed up once again–this time with Ozuna–for a track called “Emojis de Corazones.”

Just like their previous collaboration, this track is all about love, and judging off the massive views the music video has gotten in the first few hours, “Emojis de Corazones” is bound to be as big as “Fiel.”





3. BIA – “Besito” featuring G Herbo

Today, BIA released her new song and music video “Besito” featuring Chicago rapper G Herbo.

The Boston-born artist decided to share a deeper look into her life as an Afro Rican and Italian. Her lyrics switch from Spanish to English and she delivers sharp and funny verses in a contemporary hip-hop style that is representative of how global her music is. This release comes after the release of BIA’s “Whole Lotta Money” Remix featuring Nicki Minaj, which has garnered 18 million views on YouTube.