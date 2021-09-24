The Biggest Nail Trends You Can Flaunt this Fall and How to Recreate Them.

We often associate the changing seasons with changing wardrobes. We swap sandals with booties, sweaters for sweaters, and pastels for warm jewel tones.

But clothes and shoes aren’t the only things that change with the season. A great manicure is a cherry on top for a beautiful autumn look.

Even though it is getting colder, germs can spread faster. If getting cozy with a nail tech doesn’t sound super appealing, we don’t blame you. The best nail trends for fall can be achieved at home with these easy steps.

Here’s how to get these eye-catching looks.

Make It Matte

Want a fall look without buying all new polish? Make your summer colors matte. Use a top coat polish like JINsoon Matte Top Coat Maker to transform your high-gloss neons into rich, muted hues.

Or, if you’re like me and can never decide which look to pick, mix up your topcoats. After applying a base color, cover one-half of the nail with painter’s tape.

You can achieve a stunning fall look in as little as ten seconds by applying a matte topcoat to the exposed sides.

Tidy Up The Tips

Forget choosing a color; this fall, it’s all about choosing your nail tips. Whether stiletto, almond, coffin, or round, your nail shape determines the whole vibe of your mani.

You should pay special attention to them. Kitty cat tips are easy to recreate at home with painter’s tape and your favorite color.

This look looks best with long nails. If your natural nails stay relatively short, try a DIY nail extension kit for added length.

Too tired to paint your extensions after you’re done? Go with an all-the-rage glass tip look instead.

Fancify Your French Mani

If the last time you had a French mani was at your sophomore year prom, I’m here to bring you good news. French manis have returned, but not in a way you might imagine.

Nail techs are experimenting with modernized French manis this season. Use half-moon guides to paint on crisp French tips with futuristic colors like gold, chrome, or this gorgeous iridescent copper.

To encourage indecisiveness, you can use ten fingers. You don’t have to settle for just one color. Modernize your mani by using five different shades to achieve an ombre French tip effect.

Never Underestimate Negative Space

Finally, elaborate nail designs are challenging. If I draw a cute cat with my dominant hand, it’s going to look like a gargoyle the other way around.

Negative space designs are a hot trend right now, but thankfully they’re not. These cut-out designs are easy to recreate, even though they look high-end.

To achieve this negative space look, place a sticker on your nail before applying the basecoat. (I love these Halloween-inspired stickers because, fall, duh.)

You can paint, peel, and voila! Your nails will look spooky good.