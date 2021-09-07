The big secret of Savannah is out

Todd Chrisley’s daughter, Savannah has been keeping a secret. The creator of Sassy By Savannah has teased a new product for about a week on Instagram. The big secret has been revealed. Chrisley Knows Best This surprise is sure to delight fans. Continue reading for more information about this surprise.

The Sassy By Savannah Instagram account made an announcement earlier today, September 6. Savannah Chrisley has been hard at work on a perfume collection. Fans can now purchase samples of the fragrance before it is released.

The release date is unknown at this time. The caption states that they will release “REAL SOON!”It is possible that Chrisley Knows Best Publicizing release dates is a burden for a star. She learned this lesson when she released her cosmetics line Sassy by Savannah. The blonde bombshell hosted the event. Chrisley Confessions with her mom, she gave some insight into what she doesn’t share exact dates. “I don’t want to give an exact date because I was supposed to launch stuff in March and it didn’t happen because of shipping delays.”

More information about Sassy by Savannah’s fragrance line

Savannah Chrisley, creator of Sassy by Savannah Chrisley, is proud to offer affordable products. Her fragrance line is no different. There are three samples at 0.05 FL. OZ. OZ. bottles starting at $5 USD The scents are called Sweetest Revenge (Fearless Love), Dreaming Out Loud (Dreaming Out Loud) and Fearless Love (Sweetest Revenge). Unfortunately, there aren’t any scent descriptions listed. The packaging contains a quote that is closest to a description. It reads: “Sassy, a brand created by a modern woman for the good of all, supporting dreams and creating beauty.”

From the looks of the comment section on the announcement post, fans cannot wait to smell Savannah’s fragrance collection. About half of the comments are fans talking about how they can’t wait to smell the perfumes. The other half are fans sharing that they’ve already ordered their samples.

Are you enthusiastic about Sassy By Savannah perfume? Do you plan to order samples of Sassy by Savannah perfume? Take a look at the announcement photo. We would love to hear from you in the comments section below. Keep checking back for more. Television Shows Ace More Chrisley Knows Best News.