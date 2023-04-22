The Big O: Understanding Female Orgasm and How to Spot It

Have you ever been not sure if you made your pattern orgasm?

Did she just climax, or was that just another sound?

To be honest, detecting an orgasm isn’t actually rocket science. You just need to know what to look out for.

In this article, we'll explain how you spot the big O

The female orgasm explained – yay, science!

When a woman reaches orgasm, a series of muscle contractions in the pelvic area all simultaneously release sexual tension, and, as a result, her brain is flooded with pleasure.

The big O typically takes place after stimulation of the all-mighty clitoris. But orgasms can also be achieved through vaginal and or anal stimulation as well.

An orgasm is a highly individual experience, so really, there is no one singular way to achieve make it happen. Different women prefer different types of stimulation, and the state of mind and environment also play a vital role in how strongly a woman will orgasm. Or if she will be able to at all.

Telltale signs a woman is orgasming

There are a few things to keep an eye out for when you want to be sure if a woman is orgasming. Many of which you can feel or see. Here are some of them:

The muscles in her vagina and anus will contract and pulsate

Her heart rate will increase

Her breathing will become faster

She’ll start to blush or get goosebumps

Her nipples will get hard

She might suddenly get wetter than she was before, or if she is a squirter, she might squirt liquid

Psychological signs to look out for

Other clues that will help you spot when she is orgasming, just in case you missed the physical signs, are listed below:

She may feel highly aroused and sensitive

There may be a sense of euphoria or pleasure

Time may seem to slow down or speed up for her

Tips for making her orgasms the best she’s ever had

Understand what an orgasm is

Pay close attention to her body language

Each and every woman is different when it comes to reaching O, so it’s important to take the time to pay attention to your partner’s body language as you begin pleasuring her. This way, you can quickly find out what turns her on and what makes her tense up and become turned off.

Don’t focus solely on penetration

Penetration can sometimes be necessary for female orgasm, but ultimately, it’s not the be-all-end-all.

Use toys

Not all women are able to orgasm quickly. And that’s not your fault or her fault. In this case, sex toys can often be your best friends.

There’s no shame in using sex toys or other forms of artificial stimulation to get a woman off, in fact, cam girls say it just might help you give her the best orgasm of her life!