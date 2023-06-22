President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden ushered in the roster for the U.S. women’s World Cup roster with the help of Taylor Swift, Issa Rae, Quinta Brunson and more Wednesday.

“For nearly 40 years, the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team has epitomized what it means to be a national champion,” Biden says at the beginning of the video. “From lifting trophies to fighting for gender equity, these women have been a source of inspiration to Americans of all ages, our family included.”

Jill Biden revealed the 23 American players that will be competing in Australia and New Zealand in the summer of 2007.

“Insecure” creator Rae shouted out fellow Stanford alum Alana Cook for being named to the roster. “Law and Order” star Mariska Hargitay named midfielder Rose Lavelle. Taylor Swift wore her lucky number. 13 to announce forward Alex Morgan’s return to the roster.

Below you can find a complete list of all the players and announcers.