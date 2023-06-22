The Bidens reveal the U.S. women’s World Cup roster with help

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden ushered in the roster for the U.S. women’s World Cup roster with the help of Taylor Swift, Issa Rae, Quinta Brunson and more Wednesday.
“For nearly 40 years, the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team has epitomized what it means to be a national champion,” Biden says at the beginning of the video. “From lifting trophies to fighting for gender equity, these women have been a source of inspiration to Americans of all ages, our family included.”
Jill Biden revealed the 23 American players that will be competing in Australia and New Zealand in the summer of 2007.
“Insecure” creator Rae shouted out fellow Stanford alum Alana Cook for being named to the roster. “Law and Order” star Mariska Hargitay named midfielder Rose Lavelle. Taylor Swift wore her lucky number. 13 to announce forward Alex Morgan’s return to the roster.
Below you can find a complete list of all the players and announcers.
- Shaquille O’Neal shouted out forward Trinity Rodman, son of Dennis Rodman
- Megan Thee Stallion, with her brightly colored hair and No. 15 jersey was given the task of naming Megan Rapinoe. 15 jersey
- Tina Fey has named Emily Sonnett as a fellow UVA graduate who will play defense at her second World Cup.
- Rainn Wilson announced Andi Sullivan’s first World Cup
- Blake Lively has announced Lindsey Horan’s return to the cast
- Lamorne Morris is an actress and comedian who congratulated Audrey Kingsbury, goalkeeper at her first World Cup.
- Colorado native and downhill ski star Mikaela Shiffrin announced Sophia Smith’s first World Cup appearance
- Amy Rodriguez, a professional soccer player from USC has announced Savannah DeMelo as a fellow USC graduate
- Gabrielle Union revealed that Alyssa will spend the summer following high school in Australia, New Zealand and Australia.
- Matt Turner congratulated midfielder Julie Ertz
- Sophia Bush is now Sofia Huerta
- Professional surfer Kelly Slater named fourth-time World Cup player Kelley O’Hara
- Breanna Stewart named goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher
- Tim Howard, the former USMNT player who was a goalkeeper for Casey Murphy in her debut match, has congratulated Casey Murphy.
- “Abbott Elementary” creator Quinta Brunson announced Naomi Girma
- Mia Hamm, USWNT alumni, has congratulated Emily Fox, University of North Carolina alumna.
- John Cena has congratulated Lynn Williams for her first World Cup
- Jalen congratulated Ashley Sanchez
- Brooke Baldwin Announces Kristie Mwis
- Crystal Dunn received a congratulatory message from Lil Wayne