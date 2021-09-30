The best ways to go green to help save the planet as well as your money

GOING green can be great for your purse as well as the planet.

Sustainable September ends today but tomorrow sees the start of ‘Unblocktober’, showing how simple swaps can save our seas and watercourses by cutting down on plastic use.

1 By going green you can help the planet as well as your wallet

Here is my guide to the best eco buys on sale this week plus ten tips on how to start going greener.

1) Switch to solid products from water-filled ones. They require less packaging and use less fuel to transport.

TRY: Bubble & Scrub Family Shampoo and Body Bar, £5.99 at Amazon.co.uk

2) Try reusable food wraps instead of cling film or plastic bags.

TRY: Beeswax sandwich wrapper, £7.99 at re-wrap-it.co.uk

3) Replace single-use tea bags, some of which contain plastic, for loose leaf tea.

TRY: Morrisons Red Label Loose Tea 250g, £1.25 at Morrisons

4) Ditch handwash and shower gel to go back to traditional soap. It’s cheaper and longer lasting plus less plastic waste.

TRY: ASDA Sensitive Soap Bar 4 x 125g. 95p at Asda

5) Change to reusable coffee cups and water bottles.

TRY: Morrisons 400ml Stainless Steel Travel Mug With Handle, £3 at Morrisons

6) Try powdered detergent. Recycling the box is easy.

TRY: Tesco Non Bio. Detergent Powder 2.6Kg, £2.50 at Tesco

7) Swap plastic cotton buds for paper versions.

TRY: Nutmeg 200 Paper Stemmed Cotton Buds, 50p at Morrisons

8) Buy items in bulk and bring your own non-plastic bags.

TRY: Morrisons The Best Reusable Woven Bag, £1 at Morrisons

9) Try eco period products instead of tampons and towels.

TRY: BeYou Menstrual Cup, £14.99 at Ocado

10) Ditch plastic sponges and scourers for biodegradable loofahs.

TRY: Loofco Washing Up Pad, £3 at theplasticfreeshop.co.uk

Prices correct at time of going to press. Offers and deals are subject to change without notice.

Website of the week SEEING your teen off to Uni this week? Do you want to learn how easy it is to make nutritious, delicious meals? The check out Cathycourtnutrition.com. The blog is run by Cathy Court OBE, a registered nutritionist who was also the Netmums founder. It offers many smart ideas for cooking on a tight budget. Cathy’s blog includes how to cook on campus, simple meal planning, leftover recipes, making wise choices with use-by and best before dates plus affordable recipes ranging from substantial salads to student staples. Cathy said: “It’s always tempting to think quality food is too expensive and end up on a diet of takeaways and unhealthy processed foods, but there are definitely ways of eating very well on a student loan.” See cathycourtnutrition.com Cathy’s Tips for Families on a Budget Being able to cook a few meals from scratch and being clever about the food you buy can save you a lot of money over the academic year 1) Getting to grips with how to stir-fry. It’s so versatile and cheap to cook as you can add in virtually any leftover vegetables you happen to have in the fridge. 2) Chose cheap cooking equipment in case it gets trashed at Uni. You can either shop at second-hand shops or look for supermarket brands that are cheap. 3) Go veggie or part veggie. Plant-based protein tends to be less expensive than meat or fish/ There are many options, including beans, chickpeas, lentils, chickpeas, tofu, soy products, and tofu.