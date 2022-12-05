The best way to view all movies order

A trailer for Indiana Jones is out and has fans buzzing. Get ready for the movie’s release Indiana Jones and The Dial of DestinyFans are flocking to the cinemas for the chance to rewatch all of the films in the series. Here’s how to watch all the Indiana Jones movies, in chronological order and in order of release.

Harrison Ford returns to his iconic role as America’s hero in a new round of mysterious architectural action. We know very little about this new film. Ford is not the only star of this movie, but the trailer shows that Ford will have an all-star supporting cast. The movie will be another Indiana Jones adventure, with performances by Mads Mikkelsen (Phoebe Waller Bridge) and Mads Michkelsen.

The chronological listing of all Indiana Jones films

The franchise has made four movies over the years. A fifth film was recently announced for release. Here’s every Indiana Jones movie to watch in chronological order:

Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom

Surprisingly the first movie to see was the second film in the franchise. This film was released before the events of the Indy movie Raiders of the Lost Ark. Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom It dates back to 1935. Indy gets the job of investigating a village that has a grave case of missing children. Indy uncovers much more than he anticipated. The Indy movie was controversial at the time because of its violent depiction. This film is what made the franchise famous today.

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

This is the first Indiana Jones movie ever made. Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark is actually the titular character’s second adventure. Raiders of the Lost Ark is set in 1936 and features Indy fighting the Nazis. Indy has to race against the clock to stop the Nazi soldiers finding the Ark of the Covenant. This artifact is believed to give invincibility to those who possess it.

Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade

This is the third installment in the franchise and chronologically the third. Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade. Opening with a brief 1910s flashback of a young Indiana, this action flick provides more insight into the character’s unforgettable qualities. Indy faces the Nazis again in 1938. This time around, he’s in search of the Holy Grail, a rumored powerful chalice with heavy cultural significance. Exploring more than just his hatred for Nazis, the Last Crusade delves deeper into Indy’s relationship with his father.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Finally, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull Follow Indy as he embarks on an atomic adventure. The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, almost twenty years after the Last Crusade was released, branded Indy an older Indiana who is not fighting Nazis. The action hero instead turns his attention towards some Russian villains inspired by Cold War.

While the Dial of Destiny’s plot remains unknown, the trailer shows that the film has a story which takes place in the aftermath of events from previous films.

Here are all the Indiana Jones movies, sorted by release date

On June 12, 1981, Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark was the first movie.

Although Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom were set prior to Raiders of the Lost Ark’s release, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom released on May 23, 1983.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade is the third film in the franchise. It was released by Warner Bros. on May 24, 1989.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, the latest entry in the series, was released May 22, 2008. It is the fourth installment of the action-series.

Finaly, the brand new Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny entry to the franchise will debut sometime around 2023.

Unfortunately, there have been many delays to the movie’s release. The theatrical release date has been set for June 30th 2023 in the United States. Polygon.

