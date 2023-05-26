The best UK holiday parks with waterslides – breaks from £3pp a night

WITH the temperature rising in the UK, it’s time to start thinking about summer vacations, and there’s nothing better than waterslides to enjoy the warmer weather.

We scoured the internet to find some of the best holiday parks with waterslides for the whole family to enjoy, with deals from £3pp a night.

There are many holiday parks all around the country with plenty of slides and pools – and although they might not be comparable to some of Europe’s best waterparks, they’re still pretty great.

All the parks also have loads of family-friendly activities for kids.

Plus, most of the parks also have slides in their indoor pools in case it gets too warm out – or, unfortunately, more likely, if it rains.

Here are the best options for this summer:

Haven Devon Cliffs, Devon

Make a splash at Haven’s biggest park, which sits above the golden sandy beaches of the East Devon Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

You’ll find an indoor pool packed with water features that will tire out the whole family. Zip down the flume, play in the water jets or race each other down the four-lane slide.

Outside, there’s a multi-level pool which is quieter but still has slides and – our favourite feature – a giant tap that showers you with water.

Parkdean, Holywell Bay Holiday Park, Cornwall

Kids can make the most of the 300-foot water slide at Holywell Bay Holiday Park, which whizzes straight into the outdoor swimming pool.

Heated during the colder snaps, the pool can be used, whatever the weather.

Families can even head to the Cornwall Surf Academy, just ten minutes away, found on the nearby beach.

Haven Craig Tara, South Ayrshire, Scotland

The pool at Craig Tara, named Splashaway Bay, will keep you occupied for hours.

Get the family together for a race down the multi-lane water slide, or slip down the giant flumes.

There are also water jets, a lazy river, waterfalls, and toddler zones in the mix.

Butlin’s Minehead, Somerset

Water fans won’t be short of thrills at Butlin’s Minehead – the indoor swimming complex has no less than four slides, including a huge Space Bowl flume ride and a blaster ride.

The whole family is well catered for too, with a splash zone and a lazy river for little ones.

And it’s not just Minehead – there are Splash Waterworlds at Butlin’s in Skegness and Bognor Regis too.

Park Holidays Broadland Sands, Suffolk

We can’t always rely on the great British summertime, in which case a park with indoor slides is an excellent option.

Broadland Sands, between Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft, has just that, with a network of slides and a large pool.

It’s also in a great location for a summer holiday, right on the border between Norfolk and Suffolk.

Haven Thorpe Park, Lincolnshire

Those who visit Haven Thorpe Park location have lots of slides on location and are close to the beach and the Lincolnshire Wolds.

Smaller kids can make a splash in the SplashZone, and older kids can float along the lazy river or whizz down the Space Bowl flume.

With a heated indoor pool in case of colder weather, this is a great park for water lovers.

Center Parcs, Longleat Forest, Wiltshire

At every Center Parcs holiday park, you’ll find a Subtropical Swimming Paradise and waterparks chock-full of amazing slides in lush, tropical surroundings.

There is a great range of rides and slides at all the holiday parks, but Longleat Forest, Wiltshire, in particular, is worth noting, as it has a gravity-defying Tropical Cyclone slide – a must for thrill seekers.

There are also the Wild Water Rapids, plus other slides that zoom in and around the main pool and relaxing whirlpools and smaller paddling pool areas for smaller children. And the pool is heated to 29.5C.

Sadly, this holiday park is so popular there isn’t any availability for summer 2023 right now, so keep an eye out for new deals.

Haven Caister-on-Sea, Norfolk

Anyone going to Haven parks will know of the Caister-on-Sea. It opened its doors back in 1906, and it’s still one of the best ones around.

The indoor pool features a multi-lane water slide and has direct access to miles of beautiful sandy beach.

The park has recently gotten a new Adventure Village too, where holidaymakers will find new activities and play areas.

There Adventure Village features Aerial Adventures for all ages, 4×4 off-roaders, and segways and bike hire, to name a few things.

Parkdean Resorts, Barmston Beach, Yorkshire

The park features an outdoor heated pool, where kids will love going down the big waterslide for the whole day.

Swimming pool activities are also available throughout the day, so little ones will be busy and active.

To make it even better, there’s plenty of kids’ entertainment on-site, including football and cricket games. which hosts games of cricket and football.

And if the British weather decides to play some tricks, the children’s play area inside is a great rainy-day solution too.

