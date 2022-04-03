The best stories to read to get well educated

The best books ever written are regarded as classics for a reason. However, readers’ opinions vary. These books are written by the best literary geniuses. Each of them possesses interesting characters, experiences, perspectives, and universal themes still relevant today. Some of these classic books inspire the modern fiction of today.

Readers have found book reading to be fascinating. Reading books can help reduce stress, bring happiness and also help to expand students’ knowledge. Students at colleges should read at least a few dozen books before graduation. This will help to build their scope of understanding and enhance their awareness in various situations.

University students found book reading fascinating, and it has also helped boost their confidence. Moreso, reading books helps to improve imagination, enhance positive thinking, improve memory, build more vocabulary and greatly improve the standard of living.

You might have a pending list of books to read or seek writing help to inspire you; regardless, you need to be familiar with these books. An example of an intellectual book everyone should read is Of Mice and Men. It is a book that talks about friendship and human kindness.

If you are looking for what you should read next or the most famous book of all time, you need to read this article.

Of Mice and Men by John Steinbeck

Of Mice and Men is a must-read novella. John Steinbeck published the book in 1937. It narrates the experiences of two migrant ranch workers, George Milton and Lennie Small, who move around in California in the hope of finding new job opportunities during the Great Depression in the United States. The author based the book on friendship, dreams, and pain.

The story explores friendships and human kindness; it is a story of the love one man has for his friend, who is willing to give up everything to help his friend because he loves him dearly like a brother. The book also reveals the darkest part of humanity and racism. Critics regard the novel as a masterfully written breathtaking story, a tragic ending with a touching character.

What I Wish I Knew When I Was 20 by Teena Seelig

This book is not only for college students who love poetry analysis. Teena Seelig wrote this book purposely for everybody having questions about their life path, work, relationships, career, family, friendships, etc. The book contains the basic life lessons that we may forget in our immoral and routine days, reminding us to be excellent, to do our best in life, and achieve what we want.

The book has also helped readers deal with the uncertainty of the future and gives more knowledge about life. The book has inspired a lot of students on campus to write essays. What more could you ask from a book?

I am not going to school today by Robie H. Harris

The book tells a story about the anxiety that the students experience on the first day of school. It is about a little boy who doesn’t want to go to school because he is afraid of not knowing anything. The child decided to skip school; her parents helped him get through his anxiety and realised that the next day would still be his first day if he did not go to school today.

With the help he got from his parents and his favourite toy, Hank, he later realised that going to school on the first day is fun. This is a great story for students who are wary of the first day of school, and also the story applies to real-life situations for someone doing something for the first time; the book helps us realise that it’s okay to be scared, and once you have done it the first time, it is no longer scary.

How to become a straight-A student by Cal Newport

This is a novel a student must read at least once in their lifetime. This book serves as a help for students in college or university. It will help you become the student you never imagined you could be. The author emphasises time management, especially for students who find it hard to get to class on time, as well as essay writing and test-taking.

It gives different strategies for studying, preparing for examinations, and putting an end to procrastination; the author did that using a readable and funny approach. The book is widely known for helping students balance lectures, school activities, and assignments with social life and personal hobbies.

The Marriage Plot by Jeffrey Eugenides

Educators that love marriage stories might want to consider reading this book. The Marriage Plot is a novel by Jefferey Eugenides; the book narrates the life of three graduates from Brown University. The beginning of the book explores their life at university and later on their life after university. It follows their first year after graduation, the challenges they faced, and how they navigate life.

Conclusion

Some books deserve to be read a couple of times. If you are looking for the most famous book of all time or maybe you are thinking of how many books you can read in your lifetime, there are a lot of books to consider. Reading books won’t only give you a sharp mind, it plays a very important role in our life, most especially students, they are our best friend, tutor, and guide.

Books inspire and motivate us to do unimaginable things in life, and reading books also help to overcome failures both in real-life situations and in courses students take in class. Books are regarded as our best companions; they serve as a great link between the past and the present.

Relationships with good books give intellectual inspiration, and these are the motivational and educative reads you need on your bookshelf. For it is worth saying, “A room without books is like a body without a soul.”