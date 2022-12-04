The best places to see the most amazing content from the band

BTS might be on a temporary pause at the moment — as the group’s seven members launch solo projects and prepare to stagger their mandatory military enlistments, per South Korean law — but the collective nevertheless remains the biggest pop group in the world. You can see the excitement surrounding their leader to prove it. RM’s newly released solo debut Indigo You can stream a wide variety of BTS videos all across the web.

Regarding the latter, that’s actually a byproduct of something you quickly come to realize about BTS and its members’ dedication to their global fanbase. They put out an amazing album. Ton of content — ranging from their own series to specials, documentaries, and more — which serves to give fans a peek into their individual lives and to take charge of the narrative that they present to the world.

If you don’t tell your own story, someone else will do it for you. And those someone elses have quite often done a shoddy job telling BTS’s story.

The best BTS Content

The group’s announcement of a pause earlier this season may have made new fans feel particularly sad, however, that doesn’t mean there isn’t any new music to enjoy for a while. It was the Individual members are still putting out their own projects — like Jin’s soaring gut-punch of a single, The Astronaut — and, as noted above, there’s a slew of TV and film content from the group to check out, too.

Below, we’ve pulled together some of the best and must-watch BTS titles in one place, so that you know what’s available to watch, and where. For purposes of this post (with one exception), we’re also not including all of the many concert films and appearances on TV shows and web series that aren’t the group’s own.

Here’s the list of what to watch and where you can find it:

BTS: Dance on Stage Permission — LA ( Disney Plus )

) The Soop ( Weverse )

) BTS: “Burn the Stage” ( YouTube Premium )

) Bon Voyage ( Weverse )

) Drunken Truth ( YouTube — *only includes group member Jin)

— *only includes group member Jin) The Soop: Friendscation ( Disney Plus — *only includes group member Kim Tae-hyung, aka “V”)

— *only includes group member Kim Tae-hyung, aka “V”) BTS Monuments – Beyond the Star (coming to) Disney Plus In 2023)

In 2023) Break the Silence: The Movie ( Weverse )

) Run BTS! (Weverse)

A Disney Plus subscription, as you can see, is a great option if you are a dedicated BTS fan. Und Weverse is also the platform where you’ll get some of the band’s other can’t-miss content — some of which you can stream there for free (while others you’ll have to pay to download).

Run BTS!, Bon VoyageAnd The Soop They are a joy to watch. They’re BTS’ variety show, travelogue, and day-in-the-life reality series, respectively.

Given that group member Jin is set to begin his military enlistment on December 13, meanwhile, suffice it to say that 2023 will be a first-of-its-kind year for the group — whose members have spent almost a decade sharing each other’s company nonstop (“… we were only seven …”).

No surprise, then, that BTS fans are already keeping their eyes peeled for Disney’s announcement of a release date for the BTS Monuments – Beyond the Star The documentary will be among many other projects to come in 2023, in order to provide entertainment for the fans until the coming back of all comebacks.

