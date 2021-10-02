The Best Moments on the Red Carpet for Women by Power of Women

This was the first time in history. Variety invited audiences “On the Carpet”Live coverage of the Power of Women celebrations was available on Facebook. Power of Women honorees Channing, Amanda Gorman (Power of Women), Lorde, Rita Moreno, and Katy Perry were there.

On Thursday night, three hundred people attended the glamorous outdoor event in Los Angeles. The star-studded arrivals were all in the spotlight as Angelina Jolie, her 16-year old daughter Zahara, and Gayle King, greeted Perry. Perry chose a stunning gown to represent her interpretation of “business cocktail.”

The interviews on the carpet featured a mix of playful and powerful moments.

Dungey is an example. The history-making executive — who was the first woman to be named Warner Bros. TV Group chairman, after she’d already become the first Black woman to serve as entertainment president of a Big Three network (at ABC from 2016 to 2018) — shared some important advice for audiences aspiring to also break barriers.

“Own your voice and take up your space in the room,”Dungey stated, “Before joining this Variety reporter for a bit of karaoke — singing an a capella rendition of Perry’s anthem “Firework.” Who’s to say that you can’t boss up and let your hair down at the exact same time?

These are some highlights of “On the Carpet”Facebook powered at VarietyLifetime presents Power of Women:

Rita Moreno, 89 and “Feeling Fine”

Moreno was the Power of Women honoree who first walked the silver screen and, along with her “One Day at a Time” compatriots Justina Machado and Gloria Calderón Kellett on hand to toast to her, the legendary entertainer was feeling the love.

“This is like a Rita Moreno year,” Moreno explained. “I’ve had so many wonderful accolades, acknowledgments and recognitions and I’m not blasé.”

Moreno was delighted to see her. VarietyThe magazine cover was her first. She revealed that she loved the photos in which she wore black top hats, showing off her talent for the dramatic.

The EGOT winner turns 90 in December, just in time for the premiere of Steven Spielberg’s revival of “West Side Story,”Moreno stars in the film and is executive produced.

“You’re in for the treat of your life,”Moreno said that the film was a success. “It’s so wonderful speaking about this movie before it comes out knowing that people are going to go crazy for it.”

And yet, despite the proverbial saying, “You never ask a woman her age,”Moreno would like to see hers acknowledged. The actor laughed when the red carpet reporter seemed to ignore the milestone number. “You didn’t even react to that for chrissakes. 90, woman!”

But, as Moreno proves every time she’s on screen, age ain’t nothing but a number.

Channing Dungey’s Advice to Women Entrepreneurs

Before #girlboss memes were invented and Power of Women summits existed, Dungey worked hard to achieve greatness. Because she worked hard, her name has become synonymous with Hollywood excellence. You can ask her for advice if you are in the executive room.

We asked Dungey, Power of Women Honoree, for her wisdom and words of wisdom for women working in corporate America. “Own your voice and take up your space in the room,” Dungey said. Dungey then told a story about how she removed herself from conference tables when a senior executive entered. Lucy Fisher, Lucy’s mentor, advised her to stop. “You don’t get up,”She recalled. “You stay in your seat. If they want to have a seat at that table, they need to get to the meeting on time.”Dungey let the world know at this point that she was worthy to be there and that she wanted to control that space.

Gayle King and Garcelle Belvais Get Real

King, who presented Perry the gift, took the oath. Varietymicrophone to capture her red carpet moment “CBS This Morning” anchor spontaneously burst into song, crooning Perry’s hit “Firework”Like Dungey before her, King looked into the camera. In the middle of her saying that she wanted to talk with Lorde King noticed Beauvais, an old friend, and she was able to get in touch with Lorde. “live TV”Moments later, Beauvais was invited to join the conversation by the journalist.

“Are you having fun?” King asked Beauvais, who stars on both Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”And the syndicated daily talk show “The Real.”

“I’m having fun sometimes,” Beauvais told King. “It’s hard. It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”

“I was wondering about that,” King said as Beauvais promised they’d discuss it over cocktails.

King then ran away, saying, “I don’t want to talk with the microphone!”

Beauvais slid in to talk about the joys of the in-person event, saying she hadn’t seen King since before the pandemic. The question was for “Housewives”Fans: What was Beauvais talking to when she said it was? “the hardest thing she’d ever done?”

How music brought Lorde and Hunter Schafer together

As “Euphoria” fans will know, Hunter Schafer was such a big fan of Lorde’s music that she wrote the pop star’s track “Liability”In the opening sequence of her episode, she is featured. A few months later, Schafer was invited to the Power of Women event to give an award to her musical idol.

The actor, model, and LGBTQ activist, revealed on the red carpet that they met just weeks before at the Met Gala, where Gorman was the co-chair.

“It was so sweet because we had emailed before about the episode and getting that song in, so I feel like it’s been a long time coming,”Schafer recounted the face-to–face conversation.

Lorde also shared that sentiment, expressing how grateful she felt to be surrounded with so many amazing women at this event, including Schafer. “[Hunter’s] just the best. I’ve been such a big fan of her forever. She told me she went to a show of mine I think when we were both 16, maybe she was 15.”

When introducing the New Zealand-born pop star (also known as Ella Yelich-O’Connor) onstage, Schafer explained how Lorde’s debut song, “Royals,”Download the album “Pure Heroine”Her life was changed by her. “For so many young people like me, it felt like we had been found in the album and by its singer,”She spoke.

Likewise, Lorde shared that she’d been influenced by the stars who came before her like Fiona Apple and Britney Spears.

“They were both really complex women who we’ve really reevaluated our treatment of over time. And I think it’s really important that reevaluation,”She explained. “The learning that we all did looking at both of them has paved the way for me to be able to do what I do.”

Katy Perry is a Showstopper on her Way to Vegas Showgirldom

Before Perry treated her audience to a flawless performance of her song. “What Makes a Woman,” she first stole the show on the red carpet, posing in a purple, puff sleeve gown with her old sister Angela (with whom she launched the Firework Foundation) and fiancé Orlando Bloom by her side.

While you’re stopping to talk with them VarietyThe hit-maker behind powerful anthems such as “Roar” “Firework”Shared her personal lift-up song.

“Anything by Bill Withers these days,”Perry stated. “That’s what my daughter [Daisy] loves — it’s a Stevie Wonder, Bill Withers house. So ‘Lovely Day,’ that’s what we start our morning with, every morning at breakfast and it just puts a smile on my face.”

Perry is currently gearing up to put smiles on some of her fans’ faces with her upcoming Las Vegas residency, describing the set as “the weirdest, most fun, most wild show I’ve ever done, but that’s Vegas, right?”

For the complete livestream, click here Variety’s “On the Carpet”powered by Facebook at Variety Power of Women presented Lifetime