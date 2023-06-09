The best mobile SIM deals only cost 1p for text, MB and minutes

We’re always looking for the best SIM only deals. This incredible pay as you go plan is among the most impressive we’ve seen in recent months.

Classic, 1pMobile’s pay-as you-go plan costs just 1p per SMS, call or 1MB of data.

1

This plan is the best tariff for those who are struggling to pay the rising cost of living.

You only pay what you use.

It’s ideal for shoppers who don’t need truckloads of data, and only use their phones for the occasional call, text or spot of internet use.

It costs £10 upfront, which is loaded as credit, and then it’s a minimum of £10 every four months to top up – but of course you can top up before and anything you don’t use will roll over.

There are plans to suit everyone, from budget bargains to heavy data users, including one of our top picks – a whopping 200GB of data for just £20 per month.

We’ve seen some impressive bargains this week, including one that’ll get you the Google Pixel 6a for just £14 per month with the Sun’s exclusive code.

Apple enthusiasts looking to buy a low-cost iPhone SE can also find the best deals on this handset on the market.

For more SIM-only deals check out our roundup of the best 3 SIM-only deals on the market right now, from unlimited plans to cashback deals.

We’re always looking for great-value deals, including deals on handsets from Apple, Google, and Samsung – so head to our tech deals hub for all the latest offers.

Sun Vouchers has hundreds of discount codes for your favourite retailers, including Currys, Argos and AliExpress. Sun Vouchers has hundreds of codes to save money at top retailers like Argos and AliExpress.