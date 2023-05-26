The Best Memorial Day Sales: Kate Spade, SKIMS, Dyson, Ulta, and More

Memorial Day Home Deals

Dyson: Get up to $250 off select Dyson products.

Casper: Save 20% on all mattresses, including the Casper, Snow, Original Hybrid, and Wave Hybrid Snow.

Mattress Firm: Save up to $500 on Tempur-Pedic mattresses, up to $600 on Stearns & Foster mattresses, up to $500 on Sealy mattresses, and up to $300 on Purple mattresses.

Parachute: Save 20% on Parachute bedding, mattresses, furniture, robes, and more home must-haves.

Ninja Air Fryer: Save 31% on the Ninja AF101 Air Fryer with 38,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

Crock-Pot: Get the Crock-Pot 7 Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker for 40% off from Amazon.

KitchenAid Mixer: Save $200 on the KitchenAid Pro 600 6-qt Bowl Lift Stand Mixer, which is available in six colors from QVC. Save $100 on select colors from Amazon.

Vitamix: Get $231 off the Vitamix Creations II 64-oz 13-in-1 Variable Speed Blender at QVC.

Saatva: Take $650 off your order of $1,500 or more. Plus, get free mattress removal and setup.

Tempur-Pedic: Save 40% on the TEMPUR-Essential Mattress + Ease Power Base from Tempur-Pedic. Save up to $500 on select adjustable mattress sets. Get $300 in free accessories with select mattress purchases when you use the promo code 300FREE.

Yankee Candle: Don’t miss these buy one, get one free deals on large Yankee Candles.

Raymour & Flanigan: Get up to 30% off mattresses from Beautyrest, Sealy, Serta, Helix, Casper, and more.

Kohl’s: Save up to 60% and get Kohl’s lowest prices of the season.

Wayfair: Save 70% on Memorial Day clearance deals. Get 60% off outdoor furniture, 50% off bedding, 30% off grills, and more.

Nordstrom Rack: Shop $50 cookware deals from GreenPan, BergHOFF, Cuisinart, and more.

QVC: Save on Homedics garment steamers, Serta mattresses, Dyson vacuums, and more home essentials.

Pottery Barn: Save up to 50% on thousands of home decor products from Pottery Barn.

West Elm: Get up to 60% off home decor must-haves and get free shipping from West Elm.

Target: Shop 30% off deals on bedding and home accessories from Target.

Apt2B: Shop Apt2B’s biggest sale ever and get up to 35% off sitewide on sofas, sectionals, dining room sets, bedroom furniture, and more.

Albany Park: Save 30% and get free shipping on sofas, sectionals, loveseats, armchairs, and more from Albany Park.

Our Place: Save 20% sitewide and 25% on all bundles from Our Place.

Macy’s: Get close out prices on cookware from Martha Stewart, Ayesha Curry Home, and GreenPan and more at Macy’s.

Amazon Fire TV: Save 30% on an Amazon Fire TV 43″ 4-Series 4K UHD.

Toshiba TV: Don’t miss this 31% discount on the Toshiba 32-inch Class V35 Series LED HD Smart Fire.

Insignia TV: Shop this 29% off deal on the Insignia 39-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV.

Dyson: Save 30% on Dyson vacuums at Walmart. Save $200 on select Dyson vacuums at QVC. Take $100 off select vacuums at Amazon.

Shark: Get 48% off select Shark vacuums at Amazon. Save $50 on Shark vacuums at Walmart. Get up to $225 off Shark vacuums from Wayfair.

iRobot: Get up to $300 off iRobot vacuums at Walmart. Save $150 on select iRobot vacuums from Amazon.

Avocado Green Mattress: Save 30% on a certified organic mattresses.

Tuft & Needle: Save up to $775 on mattresses from Tuft & Needle. Plus, you can get a 100-night trial and free shipping.

Serta: Get $900 off Serta mattresses, plus adjustable bases.

BeautyRest: Save $900 on BeautyRest mattresses and adjustable base sets.

Sealy: Save $350 on Sealy’s most popular Posturepedic mattresses. Save up to $300 on on the Posturepedic Plus Collection and get a $200 Visa gift card. Buy one, get one free on Sealy adjustable pillows.

Cocoon by Sealy: Save 35% on all mattresses and you can get free pillows and sheets.

Stearns & Foster: Save up to $600 on select mattress models and you will get a $300 Visa Gift Card with the promo code 300VISA.

Williams-Sonoma: Take 50% off cookware, cutlery, electronics, and more from Williams-Sonoma.

Memorial Day Fashion Deals

Good American: Save an EXTRA 50% on sale styles from Khloé Kardashian’s Good American, discount applied at checkout. Take 25% off full-price items with the code MAY25.

SKIMS: Save up to 60% on select styles from Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS.

Madewell: Use the promo code WARMUP to save 30% on Madewell summer essentials.

BaubleBar: Save up to 70% during the BaubleBar jewelry and hair accessories. Get major deals on the BaubleBar Disney collection. Use the code STACKING to save 20% on full-price bracelets.

Nordstrom: Get 60% off SKIMS, Free People, Nike, Vince Camuto and more during the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale.

Cupshe: Get up to 80% off swimsuits, dresses, rompers, and more. Plus, get free shipping.

Lulus: Save an EXTRA 30% on Lulus sale styles when you use the promo code MDW30 at checkout.

Banana Republic: Use the promo code BRSUMMER to get 30% off at Banana Republic.

Abercrombie: Take 20% off select styles from Abercrombie.

Aerie: Get 40% off swim and take 50% off select styles.

American Eagle: Save up to 70% on your purchase.

Kate Spade Surprise: Get up to 75% off bags, shoes, and accessories.

J.Crew: Save 40% on your purchase and get an EXTRA 50% off the sale section with the code WEEKEND.

lululemon: Technically, lululemon is not having a sale, but you can get great prices on some of their top-sellers from the We Made Too Much section.

Coach Outlet: Save an extra 20% on hundreds of bags, shoes, and accessories already discounted at Coach Outlet.

Nordstrom Rack: Get an EXTRA 25% off the clearance section with Free People, Kate Spade, Good American and more, discount applied at checkout.

Coach: Save 50% on Coach bags, shoes, accessories, and more.

Bare Necessities: Take up to 50% off bras, panties, swimsuits, activewear, and more.

Gap: Save 60% on Gap t-shirts, tanks, dresses, and shorts and 40% off everything else.

Calpak: Get 45% off luggage for Memorial Day Weekend.

CUUP: Save 30% off bras, panties, and swimwear sitewide.

Gymshark: Get an extra 30% off sale styles (discount applied at checkout).

shopDisney: Take 40% off clothing, toys, and more Disney must-haves.

Steve Madden: Use the code SPLASH to save 40% on select Steve Madden styles.

Old Navy: Don’t miss these $15 and under deals on dresses, shorts, and swim from Old Navy.

Urban Outfitters: Get 50% off shorts, tanks, and summer essentials.

Beyond Yoga: Save 75% during the Beyond Yoga Memorial Day Sale.

adidas: Use the code SAVINGS for 55% off full-price and sale styles from adidas.

ASOS: Get 20% off your purchase with the code MAY.

LoveShackFancy: Don’t miss these 75% off LoveShackFancy deals, discount applied at checkout.

Parade: Save 30% sitewide at Parade and save 40% on $125+ orders. Plus, there are 70% discounts on select styles.

Rachel Parcell: Get 50% off spring styles and 25% off summer pieces from Rachel Parcell.

Rifle Paper Co.: Save 25% on Rifle Paper Co. bags, hair accessories, shoes, and more.

ThirdLove: Save up to 50% sitewide on ThirdLove bras, panties, swimwear, loungewear, and more. Plus, get an extra 20% off $150+ orders.

Windsor: Save up to 60% on these styles from Windsor.

Cosabella: Use the code MEMORIAL20 to save 20% on bras, panties, and more from Cosabella.

Eberjey: Use the promo code SUMMER to save an extra 50% on Eberjey’s sale section.

Memorial Day Beauty Deals

Fenty Beauty: Save 50% on makeup and skincare from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna and Fenty Skin, no promo code needed.

Peter Thomas Roth: Save on your Peter Thomas Roth must-haves and glow into summer with the promo code MEMORIAL.

bareMinerals: Take 50% off select makeup and skincare products, no promo code needed.

Beachwaver: Save 50% on curling irons, styling products, and more Beachwaver must-haves.

QVC: Get major discounts on Philosophy, NuFACE, Tarte, bareMinerals, Benefit Cosmetics, and more beauty steals.

Dermstore: Save 20% on SkinMedica, Paula’s Choice, COSRX, and more top brands from Dermstore’s Summer Sale.

Clarins: Step up your beauty routine and save 30% on the most-loved Clarins products. Plus, free shipping on every order.

KVD Beauty: Save up to 50% on select KVD Beauty products.

ghd: Get 25% off ghd hair dryers, curling irons, flat irons, and styling products. Orders over $50 ship for free.

MAC: Take 25% off MAC summer’s most-wanted beauty products.

OUAI: Save 20% sitewide on OUAI shampoo, conditioner, styling products, and more.

TooFaced: Save up to 60% off on select TooFaced makeup.

Nudestix: Use the code NUDEVIBESONLY to save 30% on NUDESTIX makeup and skincare.

Soko Glam: Save up to 30% K-Beauty skincare from Soko Glam.

PMD: Take 25% off sitewide on PMD beauty tools.

Nordstrom Rack: Save up to 50% on Dyson hair tools.

Ulta: Get 50% off hair care bestsellers from top brands including Bumble and Bumble, Pureology, Bio Ionic, and Kitsch.

Fresh: Take 30% off Fresh cleanser, toner, serum, or moisturizer made from potent, natural ingredients.

Glamglow: Save 50% on Glamglow skincare value sets, which are already discounted.

Zitsticka: Use the code MEMORIAL to save 20% at Zitsticka.

Nordstrom: Save up to 60% on Clinique, MAC, Bobbi Brown, and more Nordstrom beauty brands.

NuFACE: Here’s your last chance to take 20% off these NuFACE skincare devices.

Bluemercury: Use the code SUNNY to save 20% on EltaMD and PCA Skin.