The best iPhone 13 tricks and tips – including macro photography and cinematic video

APPLE fans have finally got their hands on the new iPhone 13 devices and there’s plenty of tricks for them to try out.

Here’s some of the best iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro tricks and tips that you shouldn’t miss.

1 The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro have very impressive cameras Image Credits: Alamy

Take incredible macro photos

A macro photo is an extreme close-up photo and the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max have cameras that are perfect for this kind of shot.

Make use of the ultra-wide camera lens and zoom in on small subject such as a leaf to see just how detailed a snapshot you can get.

You can download iOS updates over 5G

Old iPhone users will know that you can’t update your iPhone unless you’re connected to WiFi.

However, the 5G capabilities of the new iPhones means this can be a thing of the past.

To download an iOS update over 5G you’ll need to change your data settings.

Go to Settings and then click on the data section and then “Data Options”, “Data Mode” and then “Allow More Data on 5G”.

Alternatively, you can use the same steps to select “Low Data Mode” when you want to save battery.

Shoot a cinematic video

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro series have a Cinematic Video feature.

It means you can film a subject and keep them in focus while the background blurs.

Try the feature if you want to create a professional looking video.

Use “space mode”

Apple has created a new version of its “space mode” to take better pictures of the night sky on iPhone 13 Pro.

All you need is a smartphone tripod, which can be cheaply bought on Amazon.

This steadies the iPhone, and allows it to capture longer-exposure shots.

This capability already existed in the iPhone, but it’s now better with iPhone 13 Pro.

Night Mode lets you take photos in the dark without using flash by having an AI automatically brighten your snaps for you.

Noise reduction, improved sensors and boosted computation for darker scenes also means astrophotography is significantly improved on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max.

Drag content between apps

Use the new iPhone with iOS 15 to drag and drop content between apps.

Hold your finger down on an image, video or file using one hand.

Then use the other hand to open another app and you can drop your content in there.

For example, you could drop a video clip into an iMessage chat.

Read all the latest Phones & Gadgets news

Keep up-to-date on Apple stories

Get the latest on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram

Best Phone and Gadget tips and hacks Looking for tips and hacks for your phone? Want to find those secret features within social media apps? We have you covered… How to get your deleted Instagram photos back

How to track someone on Google Maps

How can I increase my Snapchat score?

How can I change my Facebook password?

How can I do a duet on TikTok?

Here’s how to see if your Gmail has been hacked

How can I change my Amazon Alexa voice in seconds?

What is dating app Bumble?

How can I test my broadband internet speed?

Here’s how to find your Sky TV remote in SECONDS

Excited Apple customers queue for launch of iPhone 13

In other news, check out our iPhone 13 review and iPhone 13 Pro review.

Take a look at the new Lamborghini Huracan Evo that can clean your house and cook you dinner.

Find out about the wildly impressive Panasonic 65HZ1000 TV, which makes most tellies look rubbish.

Read our complete guide to Call of Duty 2021.

And Dell’s Alienware R10 Ryzen Edition is a gaming PC powerhouse that crushes both the new consoles.

We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for Central Recorder Online Tech & Science team?