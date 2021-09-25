The Best and Worst Movies Will Smith Has Ever Been in

Smith struggled to win critics over as Daryl Ward in “Bright” (2017).

Rotten Tomatoes score: 27%

Summary: The Netflix drama “Bright” takes place in an alternate reality where humans and mythical creatures, like elves and orcs, coexist. In the film, human cop Daryl Ward (Smith) and orc cop Nick Jakoby (Joel Edgerton) attempt to find common ground as they patrol their block.

“Bright” Reviewers were critical of the film’s lackluster characters and story.

“Bills itself as part buddy-cop movie, part lavish fantasy, does neither justice, resulting in lazy nonsense that’s too silly to be good and too self-serious to be any fun,” wrote Devan Coggan for Entertainment Weekly.